Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Ajit Pawar camp MLAs be disqualified?

Will Ajit Pawar camp MLAs be disqualified?

All is not well in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar requires 36 NCP MLAs to avoid disqualification. Presently he has only 31 MLAs.

Funny allotment in Food & Civil Supply ministry!

In the ministry of Food and Civil Supply allocation is very funny. Department is responsible for Wheat, Rice, Atta and Edible Oil. When the Potato, Onion and Tomato crisis comes then the Department of Civil Supply intervenes. The story not ends here. The Agriculture ministry looks after other vegetables. One has to approach the Department when crisis arises.

BUREAUCRACY

Ms Juhi Mukherjee appointed as Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs

Ms Juhi Mukherjee has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs. She is a 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Sanket S Bhondve appointed as Joint Secretary, Elec &IT

Sanket S Bhondve has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Ms Tina Soni appointed as Joint Secretary, Fertilizers

Ms Tina Soni has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers. She is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Ms Nita Kejrewal appointed as Secretary, PESB

Ms Nita Kejrewal has been appointed as Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). She is a CSS officer.

Asheesh Joshi appointed as Joint Secretary, Petroleum

Asheesh Joshi has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. He is a 2006 batch IAS officer of UD cadre.

Ravindra Pratap Singh appointed as Joint Secretary, Pharmaceuticals

Ravindra Pratap Singh has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Pharmaceuticals. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Shashank Misra appointed as Joint Secretary, Power

Shashank Misra has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Vyasanh R appointed as Joint Secretary, PMO

Vyasan R has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Rajat Kumar Saini appointed as CEO & MD, NICDCL

Rajat Kumar Saini has been appointed as CEO & MD, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDCL). He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Abhishek Bhagotia appointed as Joint Secretary, Rural Development

Abhishek Bhagotia has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Rural Development. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Biswaranjan Sasmal appointed as Joint Secretary, Social Justice

Biswaranjan Sasmal has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Social Justice & Empowerment. He is a 1993 batch IRS-IT officer.

Nalin Kumar Srivastava appointed as ED/DDG, NMCG

Nalin Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as ED/DDG, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). He is a 2001 batch ICAS officer.

Two advocates recommended for Judges in Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of two advocates for appointment as Judges of the Madras High Court. They are: N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan.

KV Aravind recommended as Judge in Karnataka HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind, an advocate, for appointment as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Ms Deshpande recommended as Judge in Bombay HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Ms.Manjusha Ajay Deshpande, an advocate, for appointment as a Judge of the Bombay High Court.

Ashutosh Kumar Verma appointed Collector, Nawada, Bihar

Ashutosh Kumar Verma has been appointed as Collector and District Magistrate, Nawada, Bihar and will also hold charge of Bandobast Officer, Nawada. He is a 2010 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Prashant Kumar to head committee formed for pugmark rating system

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has formed a Committee to formulate guidelines for the pug-mark rating system of Hotels/Restaurants around Tiger Reserves. Prashant Kumar, Retired Special Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Madhya Pradesh is appointed the Chairman of the Committee, while Mohammad Sajid Sultan, AIG (NTCA) is the Convener. The Members of the Committee are: Sanjayan Kumar, CCF, Kollam, Kerala; L Krishnamoorthy, Field Director, Satpura Tiger Reserve, MP; Pramod P P, Field Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala and Dheeraj Mittal, AIG (FC), MoEF&CC, New Delhi. The Committee will submit by 15 July the required guidelines of 'pug marks' accreditation to be followed in respective tiger reserves.

Post of CMD, National Small Industries Corporation Ltd re-advertised

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has re-advertised the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director in National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) through the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

Krishna Rau appointed IEM of EIL & DTC

Gogineni Venkata Krishna Rau, former IAS officer and ex-Addl. CS & Development Commissioner, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of EIL & DTC.

