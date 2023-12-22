Babus, mantris & buzz: Why protest of Oppn not getting any political mileage?

Why protest of Oppn not getting any political mileage?

The present Parliament will be remembered for protests and disturbances of house proceedings. During the last five years the opposition, especially Congress, raised various issues in the house and many times did not allow the proceedings to continue, but the party could not gain much politically when elections were held. Except, Karnataka, Himachal and Telangana, the Congress defeated elections in about one dozen states. Now the question is, their parliament protests benefitting to whom?

Is it end of Atal-Advani era?

With recent developments in BJP political observers feel this is the end of Atal-Advani era and beginning of Modi-Shah era. Is it true?

BUREAUCRACY

Will Seema Verma be new Member Traffic Railway Board?

Seema Verma is likely to be appointed new Member (Traffic) in the Railway Board. One can wait and watch.

Pramod Agrawal is now Chairman BSE

The SEBI has cleared the appointment of former Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal as the chairman and public interest director of BSE. He will succeed S S Mundra on January 17. Agrawal is former 1991 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

2 IPS officers in MP likely to be promoted as ADGP

Two IPS officers of 1999 batch in MP: Deepika Suri and Rakesh Gupta are likely to be promoted as ADGP

13 IPS officers in MP likely to be promoted as IGP

Thirteen IPS officers of 2006 batch in MP are likely to be promoted as IGP. The officers expected to be promoted are: Ruchi Mishra, Chandrashekhar Solanki, Chenna N, Anil Singh Kushwaha, R K Hingankar, Anshuman Singh, Manish Kapuria, Arvind Saxena, Vineet Khanna, Himani Khanna, Mithlesh Shukla and Anurag Sharma.

18 IPS officers in MP likely to be promoted as DIGP

Eighteen IPS officers in MP are likely to be promoted as DIGP. The 8 officers of 2009 expected to be promoted are: Saket Pandey, Amit Sanghi, Tushar Kumar Vidyarthi, Satyendra Shukla, Virendra Singh, Prashant Khare, Atul Singh and Manish Agrawal. Similarly, 10 officers of 2010 expected to be promoted as DIGP are: Abid Khan, Ashutosh Pratap Singh, Yusuf Qureshi, Nimish Agrawal, Siddhartha Bahuguna, Pankaj Shrivastava, Rajesh Singh, Vineet Kapoor, Dharmentra Singh and Hemant Chauhan.

Post of Transparency Officer, FAA, CPIOs & APIO advertised

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has advertised for the filling up of the post of Transparency Officer, Appellate Authorities (FAA), Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and Assistant Public Information Officers (APIO).

Post of Dir/ Jt Dir ASRB advertised

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited applications for the filling up of Director, ICAR-Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and Joint Director, ICAR-IVRI Mukteswar Campus under IVRI, Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The applications should reach the authorities latest by December 26, 2023.

Post of Principal Deshbandhu College advertised

The Deshbandhu College, New Delhi has advertised for the post of Principal. The interviews will be held on December 21, 2023.

UPSC opens registration for NDA, NA examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification informing about the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination. The last date to register for the same is January 9, 2024.

National Sports Awards 2023 announced

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards 2023. The President of India will honour the recipients with the award on January 9, 2024. The list of awardees is as under: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023: Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj for Badminton. Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023: Ojas Pravin Deotale and Ms Aditi Gopichand Swami for Archery; Sreeshankar M for Athletics; Ms Parul Chaudhary for Athletics; Mohameed Hussamuddin for boxing; Ms R Vaishali for Chess; Mohammed Shami for Cricket; Anush Agarwalla for Equestrian; Ms Divyakriti Singh for Equestrian Dressage; Ms Diksha Dagar for Golf; Krishan Bahadur Pathak for Hockey; Ms Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu for hockey; Pawan Kumar for Kabaddi; Ms Ritu Negi for Kabaddi; Ms Nasreen for Kho-Kho; Ms Pinki for Lawn Bowls; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar for Shooting; Ms Esha Singh for Shooting; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu for Squash; Ms Ayhika Mukherjee for Table Tennis; Sunil Kumar for Wrestling; Ms Antim for Wrestling; Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi for Wushu; Ms Sheetal Devi for Para Archery; Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy for Blind Cricket; Ms Prachi Yadav for Para Canoeing. Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023: Lalit Kumar for Wrestling; R B Ramesh for Chess; Mahaveer Prasad Saini for Para Athletics; Shivendra Singh for Hockey; Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar for Mallakhamb. Lifetime Category: Jaskirat Singh Grewal for golf; Bhaskaran E for Kabaddi; Jayanta Kumar Pushilal for table tennis. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2023: Ms Manjusha Kanwar for Badminton; Vineet Kumar Sharma for Hockey; Ms Kavitha Selvaraj for Kabaddi. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Overall winner university; Lovely Professional University, Punjab 1st runner up University; Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra 2nd runner up University.

SP Deshmukh posted as CBE, NFR

SP Deshmukh, who is presently posted in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been posted as Chief Bridge Engineer (CBE) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.



Kaleswar Bhagat sent to ECoR

Kaleswar Bhagat has been transferred from Central Railway (CR) to East Coast Railway (ECoR) and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.



Sanjit Pal moved to Eastern Railway

Sanjit Pal has been transferred from South Eastern Railway (SER) to Eastern Railway (ER) and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

