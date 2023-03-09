Babus, mantris & buzz: Why Modi and Shah making frequent visits to Karnataka and Bihar?

Why Modi and Shah making frequent visits to Karnataka and Bihar?

Why PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making frequent visits to Karnataka and Bihar recently. Is there any game plan?

Now two Mahakumbha’s are organised

Now elections are round the corner, in Rajasthan “Jat Mahakumbha” and in MP “Yadav Mahakumbha” were organized recently.

BUREAUCRACY

Reshma Lakhani shifted to DGGST, Delhi

Reshma Lakhani, Director General of Indirect Taxes and Customs, has been shifted to DGGST, Delhi.

Rajesh Kumar Jha selected as Director (Pers), NEEPCO

Rajesh Kumar Jha, Major General, Army, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 7, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Tenure of S Suresh as IG, SPG extended

The tenure of S Suresh as IG, SPG, has been extended for a period of one year beyond March 8, 2023. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Rajeev Soni in race for CMD, NMDC

Rajeev Soni, CGM, BSNL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Nilikantha Chakraborty promoted to CIT grade

Nilikantha Chakraborty has been promoted to the grade of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT). He is an IRS-IT officer.

Rakesh Tumane in race for CMD, NMDC

Rakesh Tumane, Director (Finance), MOIL Limited, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari is new PS to LG Ladhak

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Laddhak. A 2001 batch IAS officer will also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties.

Applications invited for the post of ED- REC

REC Ltd, a central govt's PSU, wants an ED. IAS officers, currently working at the level 12 and above can apply till March 15, 2023.

No empanelment at DG level from Uttarakhand

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Uttarakhand cadre has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

IRS officer Rana deputed as Director, Sports Authority of India

Sandeep Rana has been appointed as Director in Sports Authority of India, New Delhi on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

No empanelment at DG level from WB

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1990 batch from West Bengal cadre has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Tushar Kant Pandey appointed DRM, Nagpur

Tushar Kant Pandey has been transferred from Railway Board to Central Railway (CR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Nagpur. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Himansu Badoni appointed DRM, Prayagraj

Himansu Badoni, who is presently on deputation with Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has been transferred to North Central Railway (NCR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Prayagraj. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.



Prem Ranjan Kumar appointed DRM, Lumding

Prem Ranjan Kumar has been transferred from South East Central Railway (SECR) to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lumding. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

KK Sinha appointed DRM, Dhanbad

Kamal Kishore Sinha has been transferred from West Central Railway (WCR) to East Central Railway (ECR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Dhanbad. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.



Uttam Prakash appointed DRM, Tinsukia

Uttam Prakash has been transferred from South Western Railway (SWR) to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Tinsukia. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



SM Sharma appointed DRM, Trivandrum

SM Sharma, who is presently on deputation with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), has been posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Trivandrum, Southern Railway (SR). He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



Deepak Nigam appointed DRM, Sealdah

Deepak Nigam has been transferred from North Central Railway (NCR) to Eastern Railway (ER) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sealdah. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



PK Singh appointed DRM, Jodhpur

Pankaj Kumar Singh has been transferred from Northern Railway (NR) to North Western Railway (NWR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jodhpur. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.



Jeetendra Singh appointed DRM, Vadodara

Jeetendra Singh has been transferred from Railway Board to Western Railway (WR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vadodara, He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.







(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)