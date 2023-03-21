Babus, mantris & buzz: Why frequent visits of PM Modi to Karnataka?

Why frequent visits of PM Modi to Karnataka?

PM Narendra Modi is visiting Karnataka frequently. Definitely, these visits are aimed to win Karnataka Vidhan Sabha election.

Why does Delhi CM adopt practicing not signing official files?

A debate is hot nowadays as to why the Delhi CM did not sign on official files before forwarding it to the Raj Bhawan? Experts say that when the CM chairs the cabinet meeting, then he should sign official files related to cabinet decisions or other Govt decisions.

Is the delay in posting of 1989 batch IPS is related to IB?

Why the posting of 1989 batch IPS officers to the rank of DG in the GoI is delayed? Is it because of empanelled IPS officers in the IB ? One can guess.

Praveen Sinha to retire in April

In all probability Special Director in the CBI Praveen Sinha will retire in CBI. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

After IB now R&AW verification in appointment of Judges !

It was a normal practice to seek details in elevation of Judges to the High Court and the Supreme Court. Now it seems the Government seek inputs from the R&AW also. This was acknowledged even by the Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha.

Sridhar Nadimatla selected for CMD, NMDC

Sridhar Nadimatla, a 1997 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre, has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, NMDC Limited at the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 18, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

(We said this on Mar 11 and 17, 2023)

PM to hold big meeting with Army officers in Bhopal on Apr 1

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, is reported to be holding a big meeting with the army officers in Bhopal on April 1, 2023.

Some heads to roll in Kashmir?

How many heads are going to roll in the Kiran Patel case in Jammu &Kashmir? After enjoying hospitality and roaming around in the valley posing himself PMO’s official. He visited several parts and the officials provided him all facilities without enquiring his credentials. Incidentally none in the central agencies got any clue of his credentials.

One post of Member lying vacant in PESB

One of the Member posts in the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has been lying vacant for around one year.

Two Members of CBDT to retire

Two members of the CBDT 1985 batch IRS(IT) Anuja Sarangi and 1986 batch IRS (IT) are retiring in April and May this year.

Ms Rukmani Attri appointed as Joint Development Commissioner

Ms Rukmani Attri has been appointed as Joint Development Commissioner at Director in the Department of Development Commissioner, Delhi under MSME. She is a 2006 batch IRS-IT officer.

Bhanu Pratap Singh appointed as Director, Housing

Bhanu Pratap Singh has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He is a 2008 batch IRSME officer.

Nominations of IFoS officers invited for appointment in CAMPA

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) has invited nominations of IFoS officers by May 8 for appointment in National Authority of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at the level of Joint CEO (IGF) and Deputy CEO (DIGF), on deputation basis for a period of five years.

MoEF&CC invites nominations for appointment in CAMPA

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has invited nominations of eligible and willing officers belonging to IA&AS, IRS, ICAS, IRAS and IDAS by May 8 for appointment at the post of Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer in ·National Authority of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at the level of Director in the Government of India.

Vacancies of around 85,000 posts in CAPFs

As many as 84,866 posts are lying vacant against sanctioned posts of 10, 05, 520 in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) till January 1, 2023.

Ashish Bhatia to get assignment in Gujarat?

Outgoing Gujarat DGP, Ashish Bhatia is expected to get some assignments in Gujarat. He is a 1985 batch IPS officer.

Jaiswal is solitary serving IPS officer of 1985 batch

After the retirement of Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia, now CBI Chief S K Jaiswal is a solitary serving IPS officer of 1985 batch in the country.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)