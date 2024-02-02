Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did Shivraj Singh meet Yogi Aditya Nath?

Why did Shivraj Singh meet Yogi Aditya Nath?

Why did former Chief Minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan meet UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath in Lucknow last week? Anybody’s guess.

Is Bharat Jodo Yatra responsible for INDIA break up?

Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is not getting good response in allies partners' state. Mamata has openly said she was not informed by the Congress. In Bihar also the Yatra will not get good response in the Nithish new avataar

BUREAUCRACY

Swagat Das to be new DGP of Chhattisgarh?

Secretary Security in the Government of India, Swagat Das is expected to return to Chhattisgarh as new DGP. If he returns then he will get two years tenure as DGP. He is 1987 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

IAS officer as new Chairman of JNPT unlikely

This time an IAS officer is unlikely to be appointed as Chairman of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Maharashtra Chief Secretary to get six months extension

In all probability Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer will get a six months extension in service from April 1. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer.

IFS officer Sanjay Verma takes oath as Member, UPSC

Sanjay Verma, Indian Foreign Service of 1990 batch took the oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC. The oath was administered to him by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.Vermajoined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990, and his overseas assignments include: Ambassador to Spain and Andorra; Ambassador to Ethiopia, Djibouti and the African Union; Consul General, Dubai; Counsellor (Economic and Commercial), Indian Embassy, Beijing; and Spokesperson and Counsellor (Press, Information and Culture), Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

Vineet Mathur returns to parent cadre

Vineet Mathur, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1994 batch IPoS officer.

Dr G Karthikeyan appointed as ED, THSTI

Dr G Karthikeyan, Professor of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, has been appointed as Executive Director, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.

Jai Prakash Dwivedi takes over as CMD, WCL

Jai Prakash Dwivedi, Director (Technical), Western Coalfields Limited, has taken over the charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

Creation of post of CCF in Chandigarh segment of AGMUT Cadre

One post of CCF in-charge of circle (CF) in Chandigarh segment of AGMUT Cadre is created for a period of two years w e f January 18, 2024, according to the recommendation of the Joint Cadre Authority.

A K Mohanty allocated works in MoEF&CC

A K Mohanty, posted as Additional Director General of Forests (ADGF) in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi, has been allocated works related to NAEB/Mission Director GIM/SU/EAP/FPD/FE/Desertification Cell and works related to G-20. He is a 1992 batch IFoS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Shambhu Kumaran appointed Ambassador to Austria

Shambhu S Kumaran, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of the Philippines, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Austria. He is a 1995 batch IFS officer.

Birendra Kumar Tiwari selected as Director in-charge (Bokaro Steel Plant), SAIL

Birendra Kumar Tiwari, ED (Works), SAIL, has been selected for the post of Director in-charge (Bokaro Steel Plant), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 1, 2024. As many as 12 persons were interviewed for the same.

Chandan Datta quits Indian Revenue Service

Chandan Datta JCIT, Guwahati, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

