Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did Shivraj Singh go?

Mohanji is happy with Mohanji

Appointment of Mohan Yadav as new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has pleased RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Earlier the darling of RSS was former CM Shivraj Singh.

Why did Shivraj Singh go?

The political observers believe that Shivraj Singh did go as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after he tried to project himself as more popular than PM Narendra Modi in the state. His over publicity also led to his change.

BUREAUCRACY

IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim is new Secretary to Telangana CM

Shahnawaz Qasim, presently IGP, Multi Zone-II, has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister of Telangana. He is a 2003 batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre.

JNPT Chairman to return parent cadre

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Post Trust, is returning to the parent cadre Maharashtra early next year after completion of his five year term. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Govt servants not allowed awards with a monetary component

The Center has asked all ministries and departments to enforce a 23-year-old rule that remained ignored, prohibiting government servants from accepting awards with a monetary component from private organizations. According to an office memorandum from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, government staff can accept awards only with approval from the secretaries of their respective ministry or department.

New Rajasthan Chief Secretary to be Delhi’s choice?

Insiders say that the new DGP and the Chief Secretary are going to be the choice of Prime Minister and Home Minister. One can wait and watch.

Interview for DG, IIMC likely to be held in January

Long awaited interview for the post of DG, IIMC is likely to be held in January. About half a dozen persons have reportedly been short-listed for the post.

Nitin Blaggan appointed as JD, Policy, CBI

Nitin Blaggan has been appointed as Joint Director, Policy in CBI. He is a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer.

Entire Chhattisgarh CM Secretariat to be changed?

It is widely believed that the entire Secretariat of Bhupesh Baghel is being changed. Now the cadre is going to have more say in the postings.

Amrendra Kumar Sengar set to return to parent cadre

Amrendra Kumar Sengar is set to return to his cadre Uttar Pradesh. A 1995 batch IPS officer is presently IG in SSB. He was OSD to Rajnath Singh in 2017 when he was HM.

Parag Aggarwal appointed as Director, CVC

Parag Aggarwal, CVO, IRCTC, has been shifted as Director, Central Vigilance Commission for a period upto September 30, 2027. He is a 1998 batch ITS officer.

Tenure of Ms Chandrani Gupta as CVO, BBJ extended

The deputation tenure of Ms Chandrani Gupta working as CVO, The Braithwaite, Burn & Jessop Construction Company Limited (BBJ), Kolkata, has been extended upto December 15, 2025. She is a 2007 batch IES officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)