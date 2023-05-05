Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did Rahul ring up Supriya Sule?

NCP: family feud likely to increase

In the Pawar clan, tension has reportedly been building up. Next three days are crucial in NCP politics. Interesting developments are ahead.

Why did Rahul ring up Supriya Sule?

What transpired between Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule after the resignation of Shrad Pawar ?.Rahul Gandhi reportedly rang up Supriya Sule yesterday.

Will Vivek Johri, Chairman CBIC, get extension?

Rumours are rife that Chairman of the CBIC Vivek Johri is getting a one year extension in service beginning August 1. He is a 1985 batch IRS (C&CE) officer.

Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad selected as CMD, Coal India Ltd

Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad, CMD, CCL, has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Coal India Limited (CIL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 3, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit new Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff. He will look after the charge of the modernisation of the force.

Who will be new DGP of Tamil Nadu?

Who will be the new DGP of Tamil Nadu on July 1? About one dozen DGP-rank officers are eligible to be considered for the top job.

RPF has 8800 vacant posts

The Railway Protection Force, RPF is facing a severe staff crunch. Presently 8800 posts are vacant in the Force.

Ms Bhanu Kumar is still contender for CMD, MSTC

Ms Bhanu Kumar, Director (Commercial), MSTC is still a contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MSTC Limited.

Mritunjay Pratap Singh in race for CMD, CONCOR

Mritunjay Pratap Singh, ED, RVNL CONCOR, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar selected as Director (Fini), SECI

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar, GM, RITES Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting. Three persons were interviewed for the same.

Ms Pooja Swaroop returns to parent cadre

Ms Pooja Swaroop, Director, DPIIT has been given premature repatriation to her parent cadre. She is a 2007 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ramachandran is also Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority

T K Ramachandran, Chairperson, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, has been entrusted with an additional charge of Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority for a period of six months. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Ram Kishan Chaudhary appointed IEM of MoHFW

Ram Kishan Chaudhary, ex-Principal Chief Electrical Engineer/RFC has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of MoHFW.

Pramod Kumar Garg appointed IEM of MoRT&H

Pramod Kumar Garg, former CEMES, ex-Special DG, CPWD, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of MoRT&H.

Two former CS in race for Chairperson, Telangana State RERA

Two former Chief Secretaries of Telangana are in the race for Chairperson of Telangana State RERA. They are: S K Joshi of 1984 batch and Somesh Kumar of 1989 batch. Many other bureaucrats have also applied for appointment to this post. Somesh Kumar is, however, expected to get some more important assignments.

IDAS officer appointed Spl CG, Defence Accounts

After promotion Praveen Kumar has been appointed as Special CG, Defence Accounts in the MoD. He is a 1987 batch IDAS officer.

Deepak Chaturvedi promoted to Chief Law Officer/IG grade in BSF

Deepak Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Law Officer/Deputy Inspector General has been promoted to the post of Chief Law Officer/Inspector General in BSF.

IDAS officer joined as DS in MoD

Subhash Kumar has joined as Deputy Secretary (DS), Defence under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years.

Yuvaraj S appointed DIGF, IRO, Chennai on deputation

Yuvaraj S has been appointed to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF), Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chennai under the Central Staffing Scheme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He is a 2006 batch IFoS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Surabhi Rai appointed DIGF, MoEF&CC on deputation

Dr Surabhi Rai has been appointed to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), New Delhi, on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Surabhi is a 2005 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Vacancy of one faculty post of JD, Financial Management, in ISTM

It is proposed to fill up one faculty post of Joint Director (Financial Management) on deputation basis in the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, New Delhi and applications have been sought from Central Government officers.

