Babus, mantris & buzz: Why Adhir Ranjan is in lime light?

Congress LoP Adhir Ranjan Chawdhary now a days is a talking point at every plate form. PM, during no-confidence reply, also showed sympathy for Adhir. As per experts, Congress is responsible for this pitty situation. The party did not allowAdhir to initiate debate nor he was asked to file notice of motion. The way he spoke in the house showed his frustration and for that he was suspended from the house.

The inter politics of the Congress have now come to open. As per information Gaurav Gogoi is likely to be appointed as the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.

40 Manipur MLAs write to PM, demand deployment of ‘trustworthy’ forces

Forty MLAs from violence-hit Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security. The MLAs also demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups. The confiscation of all weapons belonging to insurgent groups and illegal armed foreign forces and those snatched from the state machinery need to be carried out, the memo further stated. In many cases, firing incidents have occurred in the presence of Central Security Forces which have failed to react appropriately. The memo has demanded that Assam Rifles need to be transferred and “trustworthy Central forces” along with state security can replace them.

V Adam Pandita to retire in September

V Adam R B Pandta, Commander, Strategic Force Command (SFC) is scheduled to retire in September this year.

Member to look after DGGI charge also

As per CBIC order, newly appointed Member, Surjit Bhujbal will continue to look after the post of the DGGI, as additional charge. He is 1989 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Armed Forces to study India’s options to a potential invasion on Taiwan by China

Debating, discussing and deliberating on formation of joint or theatre commands apart, the armed forces have also decided to undertake a study to assess India’s possible options and responses to a potential invasion of or attack on Taiwan by China. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan ordered the study during a conclave of top military commanders in Lucknow. The idea, according to sources, is to be ready with options in case a conflict over Taiwan breaks out. This decision was taken in the wake of persistent reports and possibly inputs shared by the U.S. and Japanese intelligence agencies on Chinese plans over its Taiwan policy. This is seen as essential since India has recalibrated its relations with the United States and is a member of the Quad, the grouping that also consists of the U.S., Japan and Australia. It is for the first time that India’s military planners are looking at drawing up plans to meet contingencies arising out of a possible conflict far from its shores. The study will draw up calibrated plans taking into account various possible scenarios that may emerge during the conflict. The study team, drawn from across the three services, has been told to look at options in case the United States seeks India’s help. The Indian military wants to be ready with options and not wait for the actual conflict to break out over Taiwan, sources said.

Trainee ITS officers given staff numbers

The DoT has allotted the staff numbers to trainee ITS officers The JTS level belongs to the 2021 batch. They are 12 in numbers.

Dhindsa promoted to Asstt Commissioner

M S Dhindsa has been promoted to the grade of Assistant Commissioner, C&IT on an ad-hoc basis with effect from February 23, 2017.

Six IAS officers get additional charges in Chhattisgarh

As many as six IAS officers have been given additional charges in Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, Bhuvnesh Yadav has been assigned an additional charge of Nodal Officer, Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna, while Satyanarayan Rathor gets additional charge of OSD, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Protection and Ms Iffat Ara is given an additional charge of Commissioner, Chhattisgarh Housing Board. Similarly, Ms Divya Umesh Mishra has been assigned an additional charge of Geology and Mining; Ms Padmini Bhoi Sahu gets additional charge of Mission Director, Swach Bharat Mission and S S Bajaj, retired IAS officer, was given an additional charge of Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran.

JR Kursija moved as Sr. Professor, IRIEEN

Jay Ram Kursija has been transferred from Western Railway (WR) to Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) and posted as Senior Professor. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

QUAD kicks off MALABAR naval exercise on the east coast of Australia

India, Japan, the United States and Australia kick off the 10-day MALABAR naval exercise on the east coast of Australia; Sydney, instead of the west coast. Traditionally, the exercise has been held in the Indian Ocean. The ongoing engagements aim to send a strong message to China, which has been flexing its muscles in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the South China Sea. The QUAD navies exercise also aims at enforcing the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region to tame an aggressive Chinese Navy.

