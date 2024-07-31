Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be new Home Secretary?

New Members of CIC likely in a month or two?

A couple of new Members of the Central Information Commission are likely to be appointed in a month or two. This time no IAS will find a place, informed sources said.

Who will be new Home Secretary?

Who will succeed A K Bhalla? Three names: Apporva Chandra 1988 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre; Govind Mohan 1989 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre and R K Singh 1989 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre are in circulation in the corridors of power. One of them is likely to be appointed OSD in the Ministry.

Seth and Prabhat appointed Members of CBDT

Prabodh Seth presently Pr CCIT (International Taxation ) Delhi and and DGIT (Investigation) Lucknow, R N Parbat are new members CBDT.

Members CAT appointed

The Government has cleared names of 4 Judicial Members and 12 Administrative Members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

7 DG level IPS officers will retire this year

Seven DG level IPS officers are going to retire in the remaining months of 2024. Ms Neena Singh, DG, CISF will superannuate this month. She is a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer. Dipendra Pathak and JK Gautam are also retiring in July, while Tejinder Luthra is scheduled to superannuate in August. RP Upadhyay in November, Anish Dayal Singh DG, CRPF and Sundari Nanda, Spl Secretariat, Internal Security in MHA will retire in December this year. Except DG, CISF and DG, CRPF, all other five IPS officers belong to AGMUT cadre.

Will an IB man head CISF?

Rumours are rife that a senior official of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) may be the next DG of the CISF. The post will fall vacant on July 31.

Tenure of Vijayendra Bidari as Joint Director, CBI extended

The tenure of Vijayendra Bidari as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been extended for a period of six months beyond July 18, 2024. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Niranjan Suryabhan Sonak selected as Director (Mkt), RCF

Niranjan Suryabhan Sonak, ED, RCF, has been selected for the post of Director (Marketing), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) at the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on July 29, 2024. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Umesh Gajankush moved to CAT, Mumbai

Umesh Gajankush, Judicial Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ahmedabad Bench, Ahmedabad, has been transferred to CAT, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai, with effect from August 1, 2024

Ms Datta (Sen) relieved to join CAT, Kolkata Bench

Ms Urmita Datta (Sen), Judicial Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Guwahati Bench, has been relieved to join CAT, Kolkata Bench, on August 1, 2024.

