Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be new CBI Chief?

TUGHLAK LANE STOCK EXCHANGE, MARCH

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new CBI Chief ?

Now all eyes of the country are on the successor of premier investigating agency CBI. So far no panel has been prepared.

Posting of 1989 batch IPS delayed?

Informed sources said that posting of 1989 batch IPS officers in the GoI has now been delayed and no one knows the reason.

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu?

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on July 1? S K Prabhakar 1989 batch IAS officer and Shiv Das Meena and S Krishnan.

Former CBI Chief Rishi Shukla now teaching Jyotish

Jyotish is as old as the Sanatan Dharm and its effect is also mentioned in the Vedas.

These days, Rishi Shukla, former Director CBI has gone back to his thirty year old knowledge of Jyotish. Coming from a renowned lineage of Ayurved and Jyotish, he is teaching Jyotish to young people and some say, his understanding and predictions in astrology are amazing.

Siddharth Mohanty also to retire on June 30!

Siddharth Mohanty has been appointed new Interim Chairman of the LIC for three months beginning March 14. Will he be there as Interim Chairman or will be made Chairman with extension in service till 2024?

D K Yadav joins as IG BSF

D K Yadav has joined the BSF as IG. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Ajit Kumar Behura in race for CMD, MCL

Ajit Kumar Behura, Director (Finance), appears to be a contender for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

Amitava Mukherjee takes addl. charge as CMD, NDMC

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC Limited, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company. Mukherjee belongs to the 1995 batch of Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and prior to joining NMDC, he was General Manager (Finance) in Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).

Civil Services Officers now being trained in AI tools and Data Analytics

The Civil Services Officers are now being trained and equipped with latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and Data Analytics to enable them with skills that are vital to the effective performance in the administrative context of today. Under the Mission Karmayogi, the course has been so structured that domain, functional and behavioural inputs are woven into the course design.

Tenure of Ravinder Saroop extended

Foreign Assignment tenure of Ravinder Saroop working as Revenue Administration Advisor at SARTTAC-IMF, based at New Delhi has been extended up to March 24, 2024. He is a 1990 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Ms Roopal Prakash appointed as Director, CVC

Ms Roopal Prakash has been appointed as Director, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). She is a 2007 batch IA&AS officer.

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal appointed as Director, Promotion of Industry & Trade

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal has been appointed as Director in the Department of Promotion of Industry and Trade. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Mohd Zubair Ali Hasmi appointed as Director, NITI Aayog

Mohd Zubair Ali Hasmi has been appointed as Director in the NITI Aayog. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre.

ITP for officers promoted to IAS

The Central Government has stated the Induction Training Programme (ITP) for officers promoted from the State Civil Services to the Indian Administrative Service. 131 participants from batches 2008 to 2020 are presently participating in the 124th ITP in New Delhi. The objective of the ITP is to enable participants to understand the all-India nature of the Indian Administrative Service and develop a national perspective on the working of public administration and the macro-economy of the country. The duration of ITP will be six month.

Justice Goutam Bhaduri appointed Acting CJ, Chhattisgarh HC

Justice Goutam Bhaduri, senior most puisne Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from March 11, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.



Kardak Ete appointed Addl. Judge, Gauhati HC

Kardak Ete, an advocate, has been appointed as Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Ghanshyam appointed Director, Gati Shakti (SD)-III, Railway Board

Ghanshyam has been transferred from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to the Railway Board and posted as Director, Gati Shakti (SD)-III, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

SK Singh appointed Director, Civil Engineering (B&S)-II, Railway Board

Sujit Kumar Singh has been transferred from Northern Railway (NR) to the Railway Board and posted as Director, Civil Engineering (B&S)-II, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Tanweer Hasan appointed GGM, IRCTC

Tanweer Hasan, Chief Commercial Manager (CCM), FM&PS, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been selected for deputation to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) as Group General Manager (E-8 Level) at Corporate office for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Ms Gautam appointed GGM, IRCTC

Ms. Rashmi Gautam, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been selected for deputation to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) as Group General Manager (E-8 Level) at Corporate office for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Vijay Singh nominated Liaison Officer for OBCs matters in Railway Board

Vijay Singh, Director/Track (MC), Railway Board, has been nominated as Liaison Officer for OBCs matters, in addition to his existing duties. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Ms Sarkar appointed DRM, Nanded

Ms. Neeti Sarkar, who is presently posted in Northern Railway (NR), has been posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Nanded, South Central Railway (SCR). She is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Reshuffle of IPS officers in UP

As many as 11 IPS officers have been shifted in UP. K Satyanarayan has been posted as IG, CBCID Headquarters, Lucknow, while Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia is now DIG, Varanasi range and Prabhakar Chaudhary was made SSP, Bareilly. Similarly, Neeraj Kumar Jadon was shifted as SP, Bijnor; Arpit Vijayvargiya as SP, Bagpat; Dinesh Singh, Shubham Patel and Ashish Shrivastava have been transferred to Headquarters, DGP, UP, Lucknow; Gopal Krishna Chaudhary will take over as SP, Basti; Abhishek Kumar Agarwal as SP, Lalitpur and Deeksha Sharma was appointed SP, Hamirpur.

Two IAS officers shifted in MP

Parth Jaiswal has been appointed as CEO, Chhindwara Zila Panchayat and Harendra Narayan was made Additional Collector, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)