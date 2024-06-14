Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be new BJP President?

Who will be new BJP President?

In BJP circles names of Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are currently doing round for the president of BJP. Final word will come from PM Narendra Modi. There is possibility of an acting President for some time.

No compromise on corruption!

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is going to continue his plan to combat corruption. Soon the country will hear raids on corrupt leaders.

No NDA partner will leave?

Already weak partners of the NDA will not dare to leave the alliance. Small problems will however, continue from time to time.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Vikram Misri be new Foreign Secretary?

Vikram Misri is likely to be appointed new Foreign Secretary. He is a 1989 batch IFS officer. One can wait and watch.

Who will be Chief Secretary of Maharashtra?

One can keep fingers crossed over the appointment of Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on June 1. Now the tie is said to be between Rajesh Kumar and I S Chahal as Chief Secretary. Insiders said Chahal is top favourite of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Rajesh Kumar is being supported by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. While Rajesh Kumar is 1988 batch IAS officer Chahal is 1989 batch IAS officer.

PS & OSD can’t serve more than 10 years

As per DoPT guidelines and rules, the staff members including Private Secretaries (PSs) and Officers on Special Duty (OSD) to the Ministers can’t serve more than ten years. Most of the Ministers are enjoying their third term and their staff members are still attached to them. Will they get an extension or return to parent cadre?.

UP cadre IAS officer Rajamouli to join Chandra Babu in AP?

Secretary Home Uttar Pradesh Rajamouli is expected to join Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu as his Secretary.2003 batch UP cadre IAS officer Rajamouli had earlier served as the secretary to the chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu .

Orders of Ajit Doval in a day or two?

Orders of the NSA Ajit Doval are likely in a day or two. It means he is going to continue.

Three UT cadre IPS officers promoted to DG

Three UT cadre IPS officers: Neeraj Thakur, Rajesh Khurana and Robin Hebru have been promoted to DG rank.

Vivek Kishor promoted to ADG

Vivek Kishore has been promoted to ADG rank and posted in Arunachal Pradesh. He is a UT cadre IPS officer.

KK Mishra appointed Joint Secy, 16th Finance Commission

Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, Executive Director (BD), Railway Board, has been selected for deputation to the post of Joint Secretary, Sixteenth Finance Commission, under the Department of Economic Affairs, for a tenure of five years. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Kamal Kishore Soan gets additional charge of ESIC

Kamal Kishore Soan currently serving as an Additional Secretary and Director General, Labour Welfare has been given the additional charge of Director General of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Army Chief & Navy Chief bring laurels to MP

After the appointment of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi as Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) in April, 2024, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, brought laurel to Madhya Pradesh. Both Tripathi and Dwivedi do their alma mater proud. Both are MP residents and alumni of Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

Interview dates for SFIO shortlisted candidates to be announced soon

As many as 66 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant Director (Corporate Law) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The interview dates will be announced shortly by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on June 16

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on June 16, 2024. The e-Admit Cards have been uploaded on the website http://upsconline.nic.in.

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from Odisha

No empanelment of IAS officers of 1999 batch from Odisha cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Muddada Ravichandra appointed as Principal Secretary to AP CM

Muddada Ravichandra has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.



Sunil Raj Somarajan appointed as DG, Audit, London

Sunil Raj Somarajan has been appointed as Director General of Audit, London in place of Ms Vinita Mishra. He is a 1996 batch IA &AS officer.

Manish Joon appointed as Deputy Secretary, Housing

Manish Joon has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. He is a 2015 batch ISS officer.

Johns Vikas is CEO Cantonment Board, Ferozepur

Johns Vikas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cantonment Board, Badami Bagh, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board, Ferozepur. He is a 2015 batch IDES officer.

