Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be Bihar CM if BJP comes to power?

Who will be Bihar CM if BJP comes to power?

Discussion is already on as to who will be the CM of Bihar in case NDA comes to power? Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, Vijay Sinha, Union minister, Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, and recently-appointed state Unit Chief, Samrat Choudhary are already contenders for the post.

Now UPA three?

In the divided opposition, now the voice of UPA-3 is being heard in the political circles. While PM Modi is going ahead with his plans the opposition is trying for unity and it will continue till next Lok Sabha polls.

BUREAUCRACY

Punjab Chief Secretary to be Chairman Punjab PSC!

Punjab Chief Secretary V K Janjua retiring on June 30 is being appointed Chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi is also Chairperson, NACWC

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat, has been assigned an additional charge of Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), Cabinet Secretariat upto July 9, 2023. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of JK cadre.

Jagdish Arora selected as Director (P&T), NALCO

Jagdish Arora, ED, SAIL, has been selected for the post of Director (Projects & Technical), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 23, 2023. Four candidates were interviewed for the same.

Two senior officers promoted in NABARD, RV Ramakrishna is new CGM

Two senior officers in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have been promoted and given fresh postings. RV Ramakrishna was General Manager (GM) and now, he has been promoted as Chief General Manager (CGM). He has been shifted from Delhi to Mumbai. Likewise, Baseeharan sS was Deputy General Manager (DGM) and now he has been promoted as General Manager (GM). He has been transferred from Chennai to Delhi.

Ramesh Krishnamurthi appointed as Addl Secretary, Labour & Employment

Ramesh Krishnamurthi has been appointed as Additional Secretary in Ministry of Labour & Employment, New Delhi on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Brajesh Kumar Tripathy gets additional charge of CVO, NLC India Ltd

Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, CVO, Coal India Limited (CIL), Kolkata, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, NLC India Limited for a period of one year. He is a 1998 batch IRSE (Civil) officer.

Six SP level vacancies in BPR&D

There are six SP level vacancies in Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

Crisis of internal candidates for CMD post in BHEL?

The crisis of internal candidates for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) appears to be looming large once again. Only two internal candidates at Executive level are eligible for the post of CMD, BHEL but they may be out of the race if they are selected for the Director Power and Director ISP. The PESB is yet to hold the interviews for the vacancy arising on November 1, 2023.

FACT CMD, Kishore Rungta awarded

Kishore Rungta, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), has been awarded with 'Dhanam Business Professional of the Year 2023 Award at a Kerala's most prestigious Business Summit & Award Nite held at Kochi on June 22, 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh Police goes digital, an IPS officer is the key

In today’s environment, relying on paper documents for Police operations restricts it from reaping the most substantial advantages of digitization. The Arunachal Pradesh Police understood it well and armed itself with the digitization for faster access to information, improved public experience and better decision making. The Police has launched a mobile app ‘ArunPol’ that offers most of the services. CM Pema Khandu recently launched the app for digital Policing. The senior IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh Sanjay Bhatia, who has been shifted to Delhi only recently is the key brain behind the app. While talking to Whispers in the Corridors, he told that the app offers most of the Police department’s services. ‘ArunPol helps citizens minimizing the inconvenience while accessing Police services’, he said. The app is a single point platform for lodging Lost Reports, obtaining Police Clearance Certificates, filing Missing Reports, conducting Servant and Tenant Verifications, reporting complaints related to women and children, filing complaints against the police, accessing information on rules and laws, vital contact numbers, helpline numbers, vehicle towing details, and more.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visits South-Western Command

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Jaipur-based South Western Command. He was received by General Officer Commanding-In-Chief, South Western Command Lieutenant General BS Raju. During the visit, the CDS interacted with the senior officers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. He also discussed the operational aspects related to the Command. While addressing the officers, the CDS emphasised on the commitment of the Armed Forces towards strengthening the jointmanship, optimising resource allocation and creating an environment to highlight the importance of synergy and modernisation of the Armed Forces.

