Babus, mantris & buzz: Who is now PM material in BJP?

Who is now PM material in BJP?

In a discussion of veteran bureaucrats one interesting view about PM Narendra Modi surfaced. That is- no regional leader can become the PM because of their state vision only and the only person is available is PM Modi’s trusted man Home Minister Amit Shah with his national and international vision now. Names of Mssrs Nitish Kumar,Yogi Aditya Nath, Mamta Banerjee and Shivraj Singh Chauhan came up during discussion.

Who will be BJP Chief Minister in Rajasthan ?

Political observers believe that after the appointment of C P Joshi a Brahmin and Rajendra Rathore a Rajput as the President of the BJP will now have either SC, ST or OBC as Chief Minister. Now they said Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are not in the race but the real contender is another Union Minister Arjun Meghwal .

BUREAUCRACY

One more officer likely to be back from ED

Yogesh Kumar, an IRS-C&IT officer, is likely to be repatriated. He is presently Additional Director in the Enforcement Directorate.

PM's clear message to the CBI

On Monday PM Narendra Modi clearly told CBI officials “No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country, this is the wish of the countrymen. The country, law and constitution are with you”

Post of Head of the Andaman and Nicobar Command to fall vacant in April

Head of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, Lt Gen Ajai Singh will retire in April. Who will succeed him ?

In BJP ruled states CS and DGP is appointed from Delhi ?

Independent observers believe that Chief Secretary and the DGP in all the BJP ruled states are appointed with the consent of the PM. One can guess.

Appointment of Karnatak is delayed by a couple of weeks ?

After some query appointment of Rajneesh Karnatak for the post of Managing Director and CEO, Bank of India has reportedly been delayed by a week or two. He is currently Executive Director in Union Bank.

Neeraj Nigam appointed ED RBI

Neeraj Nigam has been appointed new Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(We said this on March 10)

Interview for CMD CIL delayed ?

Informed sources said that the interview for the post of CMD Coal India Ltd (CIL) has been delayed.

A Madhava Rao selected as CMD, BDL

A Madhava Rao, Director (Technical), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Dyanmics Limited (BDL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 3, 2023. As many as five persons were interviewed for the same.

Interviews for Member (Proj), NHAI now on Apr 17

Now, the interviews for the post of Member (Projects) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are being held on April 17, 2023.

Mohit Sinha is also DG (RHS), Railway Board

Mohit Sinha, Director General (DG), Human Resources (HR), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Director General (Railway Health Services), Railway Board.

DK Goyal appointed Joint Director, NRM

Dinesh Kumar Goyal, who is presently on deputation to Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has been recalled and posted as Joint Director, National Rail Museum (NRM), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Mohit Chandra appointed ED, EE (RS)-II, Railway Board

Mohit Chandra, who is being relieved from the post of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Prayagraj, North Central Railway (NCR), has been transferred to the Railway Board and posted as Executive Director, EE (RS)-II, Railway Board. He is an Indian railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)