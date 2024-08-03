Babus, mantris & buzz: Which Minister was favouring China?

Which Minister was favouring China?

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is not necessary to accept the budget proposal regarding FDI from China. He said the Government will not accept any FDI proposals from China. Now the question is who sent a proposal to the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

Full ECI Commission to visit J&K before announcing VS poll schedule

A full Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar is likely to undertake a visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the next few days to assess ground situation before taking a call on announcement of Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The final dates will be worked out in consultations with the UT administration but it is expected to take place shortly. The ECI is likely to visit both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, interact with top officials of the administration, the District Election Officers (DEOs), representatives of political parties and all other stakeholders for the elections. The Commission, according to well placed sources, had to assess security situation in the UT and take report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police besides the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). No election has been held to the 90-member Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir after it became the Union Territory on August 5, 2019.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Kerala?

A vacancy Chief Secretary is arising with the retirement of V Venu in Kerala in August end. Logically 1990 batch IAS officer, Ms Sarada Muraleedharan should succeed him. In case 1989 batch IAS officer Manoj Joshi prefers to return to the parent cadre he would be the Chief Secretary.

T V S N Prasad posted as CS, GAD in Haryana

T V S N Prasad has been posted as Chief Secretary to Government, Haryana, General Administration, Human Resources, Personnel & Training, Parliamentary Affair, Vigilance Departments and Secretary Incharge of Plan Coordination and Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

PM calls him as ‘Parimal Bhai’

Director Corporate Affairs Reliance, Parimal Nathwani presented his first copy of his coffee table book on Gir and Asiatic lions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later Modiji himself tweeted “Glad to have met you, Parimal Bhai and received a copy of your work on Gir. I’ve always known you as someone passionate about wildlife and this work will surely help all those interested in the majestic Gir Lion”.

FSIB seeking a candidate for MD & CEO, PNB

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) is seeking a candidate for the post of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Will a bank be privatized ?

Buzz is now the path of privatization of a bank has been cleared. Guessing game has started in the banking circles.

MHA expresses displeasure over bribe case

Recently, the CBI arrested 5 officials of Delhi Police (DP) while allegedly accepting bribes. If sources are to be believed the controlling ministry MHA has reportedly expressed displeasure and asked the boss to tight the loose screw otherwise the ministry will do that.

Navjyoti Gogoi appointed IG, CISF

Navjyoti Gogoi has been appointed as IG, CISF on deputation basis. He is a 2000 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Alok Ranjan promoted to DGP grade in MP

Alok Ranjan has been promoted to Director General of Police (DGP) grade in Madhya Pradesh. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

B C Pradhan appointed High Commissioner of Sierra Leone

Baisnab Charan Pradhan (YOA:2007), presently Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Brasilia, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Three officers promoted to grade of Chief Commissioner of Customs

Three officers: Jagreeti Sen Negi, Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren and Abhai Kumar Srivastava have been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the IRS against the Panel Year 2024. Srivastava has been promoted on ad hoc basis.

Ms Saksena appointed Administrative Member, CAT

Ms Pragya Sahay Saksena, IRS, Member (Litigation), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been appointed as Administrative Member in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Rajveer Singh Verma appointed Judicial Member, CAT

Rajveer Singh Verma, Additional Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, has been appointed as Judicial Member in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Ms Oberoi relieved to join Principal Bench, CAT

Ms. Harvinder Oberoi, Judicial Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Mumbai Bench, has been relieved to join CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi, on August 1, 2024.

RK Rai relieved to join CAT, Allahabad Bench

Rajnish Kumar Rai, Judicial Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Kolkata Bench, has been relieved to join CAT, Allahabad Bench, on August 1, 2024.

