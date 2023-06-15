Babus, mantris & buzz: When one Minister returned without meeting Amit Shah?

When one Minister returned without meeting Amit Shah?

One of the Union Ministers reached Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence without appointment .The Minister was having breakfast with one CM and he did not bother and ask his staff to offer tea to the Minister. The Minister later left the residence of HM without meeting him.

Punjab CM is no longer puppet?

Observers say that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is no longer puppet of the Delhi bosses. They feel he has started taking decisions on his own and recent Cabinet expansion is a proof.

Who will be new GOC-in-C Western Command?

Who will succeed Lt Gen Khanduri as GOC-in C Western Command? In all probability current DGMO Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar will succeed him. Another name of Lt Gen Johnson Mathew is also in circulation.

Centre revises study leave guidelines for IAS, IPS and IFoS officers

The Centre has revised guidelines for IAS, IPS and IFoS officers going on study leave, making it mandatory for them to follow the service rules, failure of which would attract disciplinary and consequential actions. The move comes after it noticed instances of certain all India service officers not conducting themselves fully in consonance with the spirit of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 while on study leave. Now, such officers will have to give an undertaking as part of a revised bond that they will abide by the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and the guidelines on conduct during study leave.

Pankaj Agrawal appointed as Secretary, Power

Pankaj Agrawal has been appointed as OSD, Power in the rank of Secretary. He will take over as Secretary with effect from June 30, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Chanchal Kumar appointed as Secretary, Civil Aviation from Aug

Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as OSD, Civil Aviation in the rank of Secretary. He will take over as Secretary with effect from August 31, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Sudhansh Pant appointed as Secretary, Health from July

Sudhansh Pant has been appointed as OSD, Department of Health and Family Welfare in the Secretary rank. He will take over as Secretary with effect from July 31, 2023. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Rajat Kumar Mishra appointed as Secretary, Fertilizers

Rajat Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Fertilizers. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Subhash Chandra Lal Das appointed as Secretary, MSME

Subhash Chandra Lal Das has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Rameshwar Prasad Gupta appointed as CMD, Solar Energy Corp

Rameshwar Prasad Gupta has been appointed as CMD, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited at Secretary rank. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Bharat Lal appointed as Secretary General, NHRC

Bharat Lal has been appointed as Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission in the rank of Secretary. He is a 1988 batch retired IFoS officer.

Atal Dulloo appointed as Secretary, Border Management

Atal Dulloo has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Border Management. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Vibhu Nayar to be new Secretary, Tribal Affairs from Nov

Vibhu Nayar has been appointed as OSD in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the rank of Secretary with effect from November 1, 2023 and will take over as Secretary with effect from November 30, 2023. His present posting has been upgraded to Special Secretary level in the Ministry of External Affairs. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

T K Ramachandran appointed as Secretary, Ports, Shipping & Waterways

T K Ramachandran has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

S Gopalakrishnan appointed as DG, NPC

S Gopalakrishnan has been appointed as Director General, National Productivity Council in the rank of Secretary with effect from July 31, 2023. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Ms Debashree Mukherjee appointed as Secretary, Water Resources

Ms Debashree Mukherjee has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation with effect from September 30, 2023. She is a 1991 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma appointed as Secretary, Chemicals from Aug

Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma has been appointed as OSD, Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals in the rank of Secretary with effect from August 1, 2023. He will take over as Secretary with effect from August 31, 2023. She is a 1991 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Ms Renu Gonela Pillay appointed as Secretary, NCSC from July

Ms Renu Gonela Pillay has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes with effect from July 31, 2023. She is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

