Babus, mantris & buzz: What is significance of Amit Shaha and KTR meeting?

Union Ministers V Muraleedharan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to contest LS polls from Kerala?

Union Ministers V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will likely contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidates from Kerala. The election is scheduled to be held next year. Their candidature began to surface recently when the leaders met with the prominent cultural and spiritual heads of the state. The Central leadership has reportedly given green signal to them and put them in alert mode. The national leadership of the party is also of the view that leaders such as BJP state president K Surendran and General Secretary MT Ramesh should also enter the fray.

What is significance of Amit Shaha and KTR meeting?

A meeting between Amit Shah and KT Rama Rao (KTR), the son of KCR is being talked about in the corridors of power. People say it is significant because Congress is common enemy of both BJP and KCR Party.

ACB head CBI in Kolkata moves to Delhi

The Anti Corruption Branch,Kolkata Head of CBI, S, Venugopal has been moved to CBI, Hyderabad while Rajesh Pradhan, Maharashtra cadre Officer from Hyderabad will succeed him .

Nitin is new JD Policy in CBI

Nitin a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer will now be new Joint Director policy in the CBI Headquarters.

Amit Kumar Moves to Anti-Corruption in CBI

Amit Kumar a Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer has been moved to Anti-Corruption headquarters in CBI, Delhi.

C-n-C East Command VADam Dasgupta retiring this month

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasguta, C-n-C, East Command, Navy is scheduled to retire this month.

IRS officer to join SEZ, Mumbai

Varwantkar Prasad Hanumantrao will join the SEEPZ, SEZ, Mumbai as Deputy Development Commissioner on deputation basis for a period of three years. He is a 2014 batch IRS-C&IT officer. The CBIC has placed his services at the disposal of Deptt of Commerce.

6 ITS officers transferred

The DoT has transferred 6 ITS officers of SAG level. Accordingly, Mohan KP will join TN, LSA, D. Bhaskar Rao Port Blair LSA, AK Jain goes to Mumbai LSA, Mithilesh Kumar, MP LSA Pankaj Kumar, DDG, Training, DoT hq and Ajay Kumar Nema has been appointed as DDG, Pers, DoT hq.

Commodore A Madhavarao joins CMD, BDL

Commodore A Madhavarao, Director Technical with additional charge of Director Production, BDL, has taken over the charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Pranjal Changmai selected for MD, BCPL

Pranjal Changmai, GM, BCPL, has been selected for the post of Managing Director, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on July 21, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

This year Air Force Day function to be held at Prayagraj

The Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on 08 October 2023. Keeping with the new tradition of hosting the Air Force Day celebrations in different parts of the country, this year's Air Force Day parade and Air Display will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The ceremonial parade would be conducted at Air Force Station Bamrauli and the Air Display would be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort in Prayagraj.

First Divyang University is coming up at Gwalior

Country's first Divyang University has been set up at Gwalior in MP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the University in August. Date is yet to be finalised.

Yogesh Rao appointed as JCIT, PrCCIT Bangalore

Yogesh Mehare Prabhakar Rao has been appointed as JCIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Bangalore on return from deputation.

Namgya Khampa accredited Ambassador to Somalia

Ms Namgya C. Khampa, presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Kenya, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Somalia, with residence in Nairobi. She is a 2000 batch IFS officer.

Sandeep Chakravorty appointed Ambassador to Indonesia

Sandeep Chakravorty, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia. He is a 1996 batch IFS officer.

Ms Pande, the first woman DRM of Bhusawal takes over the charge

Ms Ity Pande, the first woman DRM of Bhusawal division has taken over the charge. She is 1998 batch IRTS officer. Earlier she was posted as Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger services (CCM/PS) at Central Railway HQ Mumbai. She was instrumental in outstanding performance of Central railway in Ticket checking earnings and Non-Fare revenue Earnings in year 2022-23. Under her guidance, CR remained at No. 1 position amongst all 16 zones of Indian railways in terms of ticket checking earnings of 303.91 Crores and penalising 46.95 lakhs ticketless passengers in year 2022-23. Due to her meticulous planning, Central railway was also Number 1 in Indian Railway, in terms of Non-Fare revenue with earnings of 87 Crores.

Yajurvedi appointed IEM of FSNL & NEEPCO

Ved Prakash Yajurvedi, former IFOS officer and ex-Chairman, OFB, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of FSNL & NEEPCO.

Envoys of five nations presented their credentials to President

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Chad, Burundi, Finland, Angola and Ethiopia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Those who presented their credentials were Mrs Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi, Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

PP Raju appointed GM (Infra., Elec.), CRIS

Pawan Priya Raju, Chief Electrical Engineer, D, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has been selected for deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as General Manager, Infrastructure (Electrical) at New Delhi for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

RA Jamali appointed GM (Elec.), RITES

Rizwan Ahmad Jamali, Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, (RRB), Allahabad, has been selected for deputation to Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) as General Manager (Elec.) at Delhi NCR for a period of three years.

Ms Chakraborty appointed Pvt. Secy, UIDAI

Ms. Sharmistha Chakraborty, PS, Director, Coaching, Railway Board, has been selected for deputation to UIDAI for the post of Private Secretary at Regional Office, Bengaluru, for a period of five years. She is a Group B officer of the Railway Board Secretariat Stenographer Service (RBSSS).

