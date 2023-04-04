Babus, mantris & buzz: What bureaucracy thinks about Karnataka poll results?

What bureaucracy thinks about Karnataka poll results?

Although bureaucrats keep themselves away from poll predictions but they discuss in evening parties. Despite that most of the media Surveys have predicted Clear Majority for Congress in Karnataka Assembly Polls but in private parties they say that there will be hung Vidhan Sabha.

Who will contest from Amethi against Smriti Irani?

Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket-borough, from where Rahul Gandhi has been contesting elections since 2004 will now be again a battlefield .The million dollar question is who will be pitted against the firebrand BJP leader Smriti Irani ?Insiders in the Congress party said that this time now firebrand Congress Spokesman Supriya Srinet who hails from UP may be the Congress Candidate.

Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has no end date

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled FTP 2023 on Friday. Unlike the practice of announcing 5-year FTP, the latest policy has no end date and will be updated as and when needed. The FTP 2023 seeks to boost the country's exports to USD 2 trillion by 2030.

Mishra to join UIDAI in Bhopal

Sumit Mishra will join the UIDAI as Director in the State office, Bhopal on deputation basis for a period of 5 years. He is an ITS officer.

ITS officer given two years extension

The DoT has approved a two years deputation extension to Dr Preeti Banzal fScientist G in the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor. The main point of this order is, the extension order was issued on March 29, 2023 whereas Dr Banzal's tenure was supposed to end in September this year. But now she will continue till September 20 2025.

SPG Chief Arun Kumar Sinha unlikely to return to Kerala !

SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha is reportedly unlikely to return to the parent cadre Kerala. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer.

M Shivraman is now working for NGO

Former Secretary Revenue is now the Chairman of the National Agro Foundation an NGO set up by C. Subramanian leader of the Green Revolution in India. Foundation is working for doubling of farmers' income.They have started a small pilot project in Nasrullahgunj in MP.They are working in UP,Karnataka,Haryana,TN,Telengana, Maharashtra etc funded by CSR, NABARD State governments and the Central Govt.The trust is managed by a Board of 5 all volunteers who occupied high positions from different walks of life.

Additional charge period of CVO, MECON to Vineet Pandey extended

Additional charge period of CVO, MECON to Vineet Pandey, CVO, SAIL, has been extended till October 16, 2023. He is a 1994 batch IRSEE officer.

NLC makes all time highest ever achievements

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Limited, informed that the company has made all time highest ever achievements for the year 2022-23. The company recorded all-time highest ever power generation of 30.08 billion units and all-time highest ever green power generation of 2.19 billion units. Besides, all -time ever highest Coal production of 10.03 Million Tonnes; achieved Lignite production of 23.54 Million Tonnes, despite the constraints on availability of land. The NLC achieved capital expenditure Rs. 3,010 crore against the target of Rs. 2,920 crore. GeM portal ranked us 1st place for timely payments and 2nd place for overall ranking among Top CPSEs. 100% tie up of Power from Ghatampur and Talabira Thermal Power Projects. First ever Coal swapping arrangement was entered with NTPC through which MCL coal is made available to NTPL in lieu of Talabira Coal as a cost advantage measure. Zero fatal accidents in Mines. Single Package EPC tender for TPS-II 2nd Expn (2 x 660 MW) floated. Awarded 300 MW Solar Power Project (under CPSU Scheme) at Barsingsar, Rajasthan after a gap of more than 5 years. For the innovative initiative of ‘Lignite to Methanol’ project, tender has been floated for the Gasification Block and Methanol Block. MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd., was signed for development of Solar Projects to the tune of 1000 MW. Revenue collection crossed Rs. 14,600 Crore. Commenced sale of Minor Minerals (Silica Sand, Ball Clay, etc) after a gap of more than 5 years from all Neyveli Mines. Awarded contract for setting up of OB to Sand beneficiation plant in Mine IA with capacity of 2.62 LCM per annum and smooth and cordial Industrial Relations facilitating performance excellence, the CMD added.

