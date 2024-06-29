Babus, mantris & buzz: What astrology says about first week of July?

What astrology says about first week of July?

Stars said by astrologers, are such in July first week that there will be natural calamities in certain parts of the world and a political figure's head will go. One can wait and watch.

Only two are suffering

As per sources in the exam mess, two are suffering badly - students and the minister. All are waiting for the outcome of the probe agency.

BUREAUCRACY

Several officers of different services are under scan?

If sources are to be believed officers of different All India services, working in ministries and states are on agencies' scanner. The Government may take strong actions against whom reported corruption charges are proved.

AP Chief Secretary gets six months extension

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been granted six months extension in the service beginning July 1. He is 1987 batch IAS officer .

(We said this on June 15 )

Will Pronab Mohanty be new DGP of Karnataka ?

Pranab Mohanty is likely to be appointed new DGP of Karnataka on June 30. 1990 batch IPS officer Mohanty will succeed Kamal Kant who Is retiring.

Goel appointed as Member in Railway Board

Ravindra Goel has been appointed as Member, Operation & Business and Development in the Railway Board. He is an IRMS officer and was posted as GM, North Central Railway. The said post was lying vacant for the 10 months and the Chairman cum CEO was holding the additional charge.

Sanjay Sharan appointed as DG, Postal Services

Sanjay Sharan has been appointed as Director General, Postal Services in the Apex grade. He is an IPoS officer of 1988 batch.

Shailesh Shrivastava empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Shailesh Shrivastava has been empanelled for holding the posts of Joint Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India. He is a 1992 batch ITS officer.

L Krishnamoorthy empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

L Krishnamoorthy has been empanelled for holding the posts of Joint Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India. He is a 1997 batch IFoS officer of MP cadre.

S S Kumaran accredited Ambassador to Montenegro

Shambhu S Kumaran, presently Ambassador of India to Austria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Montenegro and the Holy See, with residence in Vienna. He is a 1995 batch IFS officer.

M C Laddha prematurely repatriated to parent cadre

Mahesh Chandra Laddha, IG CRPF, has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre i.e. AP. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer.

Cadre of Aishwarya Dubey transferred to Gujarat

Cadre of Ms Aishwarya Dubey has been transferred from Manipur cadre to Gujarat on the grounds of marriage to IPS officer Herrsh Sharma. She is a 2023 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Tenure of P S Jahari as Secretary, NCHAC extended

The deputation tenure of Partha Sarathi Jahari ACS as Secretary, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Haflong has been extended for the second year and he will serve the post till May 2025.

K G Jagadeesha is also Secretary, Spices Board

K G Jagadeesha, Secretary, Coffee Board, Department of Commerce, has been assigned additional charge of Secretary, Spices Board for a period of six months. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Vinodkumar Nanukuttan gets charge of Deendayal Port Authority

Vinodkumar Nanukuttan, Chairperson, Mormugao Port Authority, has been assigned additional charge of Deendayal Port Authority for a period of six months. He is a 1994 batch IPoS officer.

Sanjiv Kumar sent on deputation to CRIS as GM, HRD

Sanjiv Kumar has been sent on deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as General Manager HRD, New Delhi. He is an IRPS officer.

Deputation tenure of Ms Joshi with DFCCIL extended

The deputation tenure of Ms Pallavi Joshi with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has been extended for the fourth year i.e. up till December 2025. She is an IRAS officer.

Dr Sudam Khade is new Public Relations Commissioner in MP

Dr Sudam Pandharinath Khade has been appointed as Commissioner, Public Relations in Madhya Pradesh. He is a 2006 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Major reshuffle of IAS officers in MP

As many as 14 IAS officers have been given new assignments in Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, Vinod Kumar has been appointed as Director, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Research and Development Institute, while J N Kansotiya will now be DG, RCVP, Noronha Academy of Administration and Management and Mrs Rashmi Arun Sham is Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Special Commissioner (Coordination), Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi. Similarly, Ashok Barnwal has been appointed as ACS, Forests; M Selvendran as Secretary, Kisan Kalyan and Agriculture Development, Inspector General, Registration, Superintendent, Stamp, Commissioner-cum-Director, Kisan Kalyan; Dr Sanjay Goyal as Secretary, School Education; Raghuraj M R as Secretary, Technical Education, Skill Development, Employment; Dr Sudam Pandharinath Khade as Commissioner, Public Relations; Babu Singh Jamod as Commissioner, Rewa Division with additional charge of Shahdol; Swatantra Kumar Singh as Director, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation; Krishn Gopal Tiwari as Commissioner, Narmadapuram division; Manoj Khatri as Commissioner, Gwalior division; Dhanraj S as OSD-cum-Commissioner, Commercial Taxes with additional charge of Labour Commissioner, Indore and Harjinder Singh was made Director, State Education Centre and ex-officio, School Education.

Has agency got solid evidence against NTA officials?

It is said that the CBI has seized some solid proofs against NTA officials in Exam scandal cases.

Two IPoS officers promoted to HAG+

Two 1989 batch officers of Indian Postal Service (IPoS) have been promoted to HAG+ and posted on promotion. Accordingly, Ms Manju Kumar has been posted as Member (Operations), Postal Services Board and Ms Anula Kumar as Member (Technology), Postal Services Board, following promotion.

Candidates shortlisted for Public Prosecutor, CBI post

As many as 82 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts of Public Prosecutor in CBI, Department of Personnel and Training. The interview date will be announced shortly. More information can be availed from the UPSC website.

