Babus, mantris & buzz: Union Minister fighting Tripura assembly poll

Union Minister fighting Tripura assembly poll

Mrs Pratima Bhaumik is seeking assembly elections in Tripura on a BJP ticket. She is MoS in the Modi government.

Shining of Union Budget fading away

During the last six years the shining of the Union Budget is fading away very fast. According to experts the estimated expenditure of the Union Budget is Rs 40 lakh crore whereas states budget has increased to Rs 50 lakh crore. Reason behind changing scenario is the states have generated their own revenue resources by raising taxes on mines and other sources. The GST share has also improved state's health. And that is the reason Union budget has become mere a formality.

BUREAUCRACY

Selection of CCI Chief only after filling vacancies of Members

The Government of India is reported to be initiating the process to select CCI Chief only after filling vacancies of Members.

Anil Kumar Tulsiani eligible for Chairperson, SAIL

Anil Kumar Tulsiani, Director (Finance), SAIL, appears to be eligible for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Justice Rajesh Bindal recommended as Judge, Supreme Court



The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Aravind Kumar recommended as Judge, Supreme Court



The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court.

(We said this on Dec 6, 2022)

Vikas Sahay appointed in-charge DGP, Gujarat

Vikas Sahay has been appointed in-charge Director General of Police of Gujarat. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Rajat Agarwal appointed as ED, ITPO

Rajat Agarwal has been appointed as Executive Director, Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). He is a 2003 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Subhash Chandra Agarwal appointed as Addl DGFT

Subhash Chandra Agarwal has been appointed as Additional DGFT, DGFT. He is a 1994 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Amitabh Prasad appointed as Joint Secretary, Defence

Amitabh Prasad has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Defence. He is a 2001 batch IA&AS officer.

Rajender Kumar appointed as Joint Secretary, Food & Public Distribution

Rajender Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution. He is a 1997 batch IOFS officer.

Devendra Kumar Nim appointed as Joint Secretary, NHRC

Devendra Kumar Nim has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He is a 1993 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Rajendra Ratnoo appointed as ED, NIDM

Rajendra Ratnoo has been appointed as Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM). He is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Rahul Kapoor appointed as Joint Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs

Rahul Kapoor has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He is a 2002 batch IRAS officer.

Shahnawaz Alam appointed as Joint Secretary, Minority Affairs

Shahnawaz Alam has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. He is a 1994 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Sudhir Kallaya Hiremath inducted as DIG, CBI

Sudhir Kallaya Hiremath has been inducted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Deputation tenure of Anoop T Mathew as DIG, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of Anoop T Mathew as DIG, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended upto February 2, 2025. He is a 2006 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Gaurav Gulati selected as Director (Fin), NSIC

Gaurav Gulati, ED, NBCC (India) Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting. Five persons were interviewed for the same.

