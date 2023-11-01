Babus, mantris & buzz: Union Home Minister meets senior RSS leaders

Union Home Minister meets senior RSS leaders

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a meeting with senior office-bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations. The leaders reportedly discussed the global conditions related to the country's economy and the economic impact of the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas on the country. It is said that apart from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Heavy Industries MinisterMahendra Nath Pandey, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal attended the meeting. Senior RSS leaders Arun Kumar and Krishna Gopal were also present.

Will Kejriwal go to jails ?

Political watchers say that after November 17 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also go the Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh way and go to the jails. One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Delhi Government retires Chief Secretary

It now seems certain that Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar will retire on November 30. The Delhi Government has issued notification of his retirement from Nov 30. It means that the order has concurrence of Delhi LG.

Tenure of Sanjiv Kumar as Additional Secretary, Agriculture extended

The central deputation tenure of Sanjiv Kumar working as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare has been extended for a period of one year upto November 8, 2024. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Tenure of Ms Nidhi Mani Tripathi as Joint Secretary, Commerce extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Nidhi Mani Tripathi working as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, has been extended for a period of three months beyond October 30, 2023. She is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Ms Shobhana Bandopadhyaya is new GM, West Central Railway

Ms Shobhana Bandopadhayaya has been appointed as General Manager, West Central Railway (WCR), Jabalpur.

Ram Karan Yadav appointed as GM, Central Railway

Ram Karan Yadav has been appointed as General Manager, Central Railway, Mumbai.

Ms Saumya Mathur appointed as GM, North Eastern Railway

Ms Saumya Mathur has been appointed as General Manager, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.

Amitabh appointed as GM, North Western Railway

Amitabh has been appointed as General Manager, North Western Railway, Jaipur.

Anil Kumar Khandelwal appointed as GM, East Central Railway

Anil Kumar Khandelwal has been appointed as General Manager, East Central Railway,

Hajipur.

S Srinivas appointed as GM, Railway Coach Factory

S Srinivas has been appointed as General Manager, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

R Rajagopal appointed as GM, Railway Wheel Factory

R Rajagopal has been appointed as General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka.

Hitendra Malhotra appointed as GM, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Hitendra Malhotra has been appointed as General Manager, Chittranajan Locomotive Works, Chittaranjan.

Manoj Krishna Akhouri appointed as DG, National Academy of Indian Railway

Manoj Krishna Akhouri has been appointed as Director General, National Academy of Indian Railway, Vadodara.

S K Pandey appointed as GM, Northeast Frontier Railway, Constructions

S K Pandey has been appointed as General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, Constructions.

