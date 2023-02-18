Babus, mantris & buzz: Two foreign postings in Prasar Bharti

Parliament House | File Photo

WILL PRATIMA BHOUMIK BE NEW CM OF TRIPURA?

Insiders say in case the BJP returns to power in Tripura Union minister, Pratima Bhoumik, a Lok Sabha member will be the Chief Minister.

IMPORTANCE OF AGRICULTURE MINISTER TOMAR !

In the appointment of PS and OSD no Minister in the Modi Government could get PS of his choice. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s recommendation was honoured by the PMO. After the appointment of Tejaswi Nayak as his PS, now his OSD Arun Kumar has been given extension till 2024.

WILL AIR AND DD GET A REGULAR DG IN 2023?

Clouds of uncertainty prevails over the appointment of regular DGs in AIR and Doordarshan. These posts are vacant for more than two years. During this time the government invited applications many times but could not find a suitable candidate. And that is the reason power galleries are suspicious, whether the govt be able to provide regular DGs to these two organisations in 2023?

MS LALITHAKSHMI APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR, PMO

Ms Lalithakshmi, Campus Director, NIFT, Kolkata, has been appointed as Director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

Two foreign postings in Prasar Bharti

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has posted two IIS officers as Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent. Accordingly, Hemubhai Navalsing Parmar has been posted at Dhaka while M Jaya Singh will join at Beijing.

3 IIS officers likely to be promoted

As per information three IIS officers have reportedly been cleared by the DPC for HAG+ grade.

Lt Gen Bali is 14 Corps

Lt Gen Rashim Bali has been appointed as the Commander of Leh-based 14 Corps . This Corps takes care of security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Ladakh sector

Lt Gen Sengupta to head Northern Command !

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, presently Commander of the 14 Corps, will move as new Chief of Staff of Udhampur headquartered Northern Command.

IRS officer posted in IB

Om Prakash Singh has been posted as Joint Deputy Director, Executive in Intelligence Bureau on deputation basis for a period of three years. He is a 2012 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

IP&TAFS officer posted as JS, Ministry of Minority Affairs

Shanawaz Alam has been posted as JS in the ministry of minority affairs under Central Staffing Scheme . He is a 1994 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Nim to join as Joint Secretary NHRC

Devendra Kumar Nim will join NHRC as JS under Central Staffing Scheme. He is a 1993 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

No empanelment at DG level from AM

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Assam-Meghalaya has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

K S Murthy a contender for CMD, BHEL

K S Murthy, Executive Director, is a contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) falling vacant this year on November 1, 2023.

File of Lalit Kumar Gupta in ACC for approval as CMD, CCI

The file of Lalit Kumar Gupta, Director (Finance), CCI, is in the office of Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) for the approval of appointment as Chairman and Managing Director, Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI).

Central deputation tenure of Sanjay Kumar ending in March

The central deputation tenure of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is coming to an end on March 31, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Principal Secretary to West Bengal Governor moved

Principal Secretary to the West Bengal Governor Nandini Chakravorty has been moved to the Tourism Department . She is 1994 batch IAS officer.

Ms Shefali Swaroop is also CVO, MTNL

Ms Shefali Swaroop, CVO, DoT, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Delhi for a period of six months. She is a 1993 batch IRS-IT officer.

Lienmuong S Gangte appointed as Director (Admn), NEC, Secretariat

Lienmuong S Gangte has been appointed as Director (Admn), North Eastern Council (NEC), Secretariat, Shillong. He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Pradeep Kumar Baruah promoted to Chief Engineer grade

Pradeep Kumar Baruah has been promoted to the grade of Chief Engineer (Civil) in Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the panel years 2020 and 2021.

UK Pandey appointed CVO, HCL

Upendra Kumar Pandey, who is presently posted in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), has been selected for deputation to Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), Kolkata, under the Ministry of Mines, as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Ajay Gupta appointed Joint Secretary, Textiles Ministry

Ajay Gupta, who is presently on deputation to Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) as Group General Manager (GGM), IT, has been selected for deputation to the Ministry of Textiles as Joint Secretary for a period of up to his superannuation, which is August 31, 2026. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Avinash Pandey appointed CTE in Central Railway

Avinash Kumar Pandey - who is presently posted in Central Railway - has been appointed as Chief Track Engineer (CTE) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Vijay Kitke shifted as CAO (Con-III), NFR

Vijay V Kitke has been transferred from South Western Railway (SWR) to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Chief Administrative Officer, Construction-III. He is an Indian railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

A K Singh appointed PCSO, WCR

Arvind Kumar Singh - who is presently posted in West Central Railway (WCR) - has been appointed as Principal Chief Safety Officer (PCSO) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Manoj Agarwal moved as CAO (Con.), WCR

Manoj Kumar Agarwal has been transferred from Eastern Railway (ER) to West Central Railway (WCR) and posted as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) in the Railway. He is an Indian railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Anuj Mittal appointed CTE, SECR

Anuj Mittal - who is presently posted in South East Central Railway (SECR) - has been appointed as Chief Track Engineer in the Railway itself. He is an Indian railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)