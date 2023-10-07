Babus, mantris & buzz: Three wings will see change?

Three wings will see change?

Buzz is that three wings of the BJP –Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and OBC Morcha will find a new Chief soon. Presently all heads of the three wings are from the South.

Rahul Gandhi is the PM candidate from Congress

Though the I.N.D.I.A bloc has not made any announcement regarding the PM candidate, Congress has already decided Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate of the bloc in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. This may create tension within the regional partners.

Will Sanjay Arora be new DG CRPF?

In case Police Commissioner Delhi Sanjay Arora is relieved from his present assignment, he may be appointed new DG CRPF at November end. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Tenure of Dinesh Kumar Khara as Chairman, SBI extended

The term of Dinesh Kumar Khara as Chairman, State Bank of India has been extended till he attains the age of 63 years.

Term of Ashwini Kumar Tewari as MD, SBI extended

The term of Ashwini Kumar Tewari as Managing Director, State Bank of India, has been extended for a period of two years beyond January 27, 2024.

Vijay Singh holds important position in Tata Group

Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh holds important position in Tata Group. The 1970 batch former Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Vijay Singh is now Chairman of Tata Advanced Systems and Vice-Chairman Tata Trusts.

Deepak M Damor appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Deepak M Damor presently in BSF has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2001 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Pradip Kumar appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Pradip Kumar presently in BSF has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2003 batch IPS Officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Maharashtra DGP appointed Chairman MPSC

The Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). He is scheduled to retire on December 31.

Interviews for ED, FSSAI postponed for second time

The interviews scheduled for the selection of Executive Director, FSSAI on October 5, have been postponed for the second time. Frequent postponement raised unnecessary doubts in power galleries.

One dept has only one Secretary & one JS

In the high profile ministry of defence, the department of ex- servicemen welfare has only one secretary and on JS , other are directors. Presently, Vijoy Kumar Singh, a 1990 batch Punjab cadre IAS officer is the Secretary and Dr P. Hari Prasad is the JS. Other officers are of Director, DS and US level. .

Two vacancies of Member in PNGRB

Presently, there are two vacancies of Members in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

PESB invites applications for Dir-E&D OIL

Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) has announced the vacancy for the post of Director, Exploration & Development in Oil India Limited (OIL). The post is being occupied by incumbent director Manas Kimar Sharma who will retire in mid 2024. The last date for application submission is October 31.

Selection of Director (Fin), WCL through SCSC on Oct 13

The Ministry of Coal is holding interviews for the post of Director (Finance), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) on October 13, 2023.

GSTAT bench to be set up in Himachal Pradesh

The Finance Ministry has notified setting up of one GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) bench in Himachal Pradesh.

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from UP

No officer of 1998 batch from Uttar Pradesh cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary and Additional Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

I lead a professional and personal life: CMD BHEL Dr Nalin Singhal

Working late into the night, frequent tours, high-profile meetings, company's overall growth & performance, and so on have been an inevitable part of CMD BHEL Dr Nalin Singhal's regular schedule. In fact, ask him when he last took a break or spent quality time at leisure with his family and he is almost short of an answer.

But things are about to ease out - a bit - for him in the near future for he is on the verge of retirement. In a recent light chat with Whispers In The Corridors Dr Nalin Singhal opens up his heart on how he has been stealing some moments from his hectic schedule to relax himself.

Dr Singhal says that an active life combined with yoga & pranayama helps him deal with stress. He says, "My routine, when not travelling is to get up early, take a 30-minute walk followed by yoga & Sudarshan Kriya. I read in my spare time which has become somewhat scarce in the last 15-years. I have covered various genres but Russian-born American writer ‘Ayn Rand’ is one of my favourites."

He says, "I enjoy trying out new things and have tried my hands at gardening, baking as well as various musical instruments, spending quality time with my family & friends."

He adds, "God has been very kind. There is little I would like to change in my own life. I strongly feel that as a society, we need to ensure children grow up in a caring environment. If I could change the world, I would give every child a caring environment to grow up in."

