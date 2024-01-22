Babus, mantris & buzz: This is how BJP workers work!

This is how BJP workers work!

A young Brahmin leader of Vindhya Region in Madhya Pradesh Gaurav Tiwari has publicized the new year’s calendar to several thousand people .The calendar depicts Ram Temple of Ayodhya along with a good photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with lotus symbol. Really, it is a unique way to publicise Ram Temple.

UP Govt busy day and night

In order to make the Pran Pratishtha ceremony flawless and successful, the Government of Uttar Pradesh machinery is busy day and night. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also visiting Ayodhya frequently in order to take the stock of preparation work.

Ayodhya will have a big media centre

The administration is making a big media centre in Ayodhya to facilitate the national and international press.media persons are expected to reach in large numbers to cover the Pran Pratishtha event.

BUREAUCRACY

Justice Prasanna B Varale recommended as Judge, Supreme Court

The Collegium of the Supreme Court has recommended the name of Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Prasanna B Varale as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary appointed DG, Sashastra Seema Bal

Daljit Singh Chaudhary, presently Special DG, CRPF, has been appointed as DG, Sashastra Seema Bal for a period up to November 30, 2025 i.e. date of superannuation.He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Ms Aruna Narayan Gupta appointed as Member, CBIC

Ms Aruna Narayan Gupta, Principal Director General (Vigilance) and Chief Vigilance Officer, CBIC, has been appointed as Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). She is a 1989 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Tenure of Sanjay Kuamr as Additional Secretary, Road Transport extended

The central deputation tenure of Sanjay Kumar working as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has been extended upto April 17, 2024. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Jayant Sinha returns to parent cadre

Jayant Sinha, Additional Secretary & financial Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been repatriated to parent cadre in order to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Vipul Bansal extended

The central deputation tenure of Vipul Bansal working as Joint Secretary, Department of commerce has been extended for a period of three months beyond January 18, 2024. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Jawahar P empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Jawahar P has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Mutyalaraju Revu empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Mutyalaraju Revu has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.

Gopal Meena empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Gopal Meena has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Vinod Singh Gunjiyal empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Vinod Singh Gunjiyal has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Dinesh Kumar empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Dinesh Kumar has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Shammi Abidi empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Shammi Abidi has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Basavaraju empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Basavaraju has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Mohammad Qaser Abulahque empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Mohammad Qaser Abdulahque has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Ravi Shanakar empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Ravi Shanakar has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Remya M Moothadath empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Remya M Moothadath has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. She is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Dilip Kumar Bhuraram Rana empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Dilip Kumar Bhuraram Rana has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Sandip J Sagale empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Sandip J Sagale has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary level posts in government of India. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

