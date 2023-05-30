Babus, mantris & buzz: Some media persons are on radar?

Some media persons are on radar?

In the Delhi Excise scam names of half a dozen journalists have reportedly surfaced and now they are on the probe agencies radar. One should not be surprised if one or two are arrested.

Will RS Dy Chairman quit JD (U) or....?

Clouds of uncertainty are hovering over the continuance of Harivansh, Dy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. It is said that JDu is not happy with him because despite boycott decision he took part in the inauguration of new parliament building. Sources said Hsrivansh is likely to resign from the JDu otherwise the party high command may expel him. Decision is likely within a week.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Justice Shah be Lok Pal?

The outgoing Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice M R Shah, is likely to be appointed new Lok Pal. He retired on May 15. Meanwhile, the Selection Panel has asked the Government to prepare a panel for Lok Pal.

Review of 2006 batch IAS soon!

Review of the empanelment of 2006 batch IAS officers to the rank of Joint Secretary in the Government of India is likely to take place in a month or two. About half a dozen IAS officers of the batch are to be reviewed.

P K Srivastava sworn in as CVC

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in Central Vigilance Commission by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. He was working as the Acting CVC since December last year after the retirement of Suresh Patel.

(We said this on October 18, 2022).

Dipak Kumar Das appointed as PS to Dhamendra Pradhan

Dipak Kumar Das has been appointed as Private Secretary to Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education. He is a 2013 batch IES officer.

Cadre of Sonakshi Singh transferred to Haryana

Cadre of Ms Sonakshi Singh has been transferred from Bihar cadre to Haryana on the grounds of her marriage. She is a 2021 batch IPS officer.

Amit Garg to hold additional charge of Director, SVP NPA for 3 months more

Amit Garg, Addl.Director, SVP NPA will continue to hold additional charge of the post of Director, SVP NPA for a further period of three months beyond May 31, 2023 or tili the appointment and joining of a regulär incumbent. He is a 1993 batch IPS officer of AP cadre.

G Ravisankar in race for CMD, Power Grid

G Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, appears to be a Board level claimant for the post of CMD, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

ACC scraps panel for Member (Projects), NHAI

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has reportedly scrapped the panel forwarded by the Ministry for the post of Member (Projects), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This is the second time when ACC rejected the panel after Member Administration.

Archana Ranjan appointed IEM of NALCO & MoRT&H

Ms Archana Ranjan, former IRS officer and ex-DG, CEIB, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NALCO & MoRT&H.

Nirmal Kaur appointed IEM of SPMCIL & CIL

Ms Nirmal Kaur, former IPS officer and ex-Chairperson, Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of SPMCIL & CIL.

Newly recruited Dy SPs to attend training programme in Bhopal

Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) Bhopal will conduct the 3rd Specialized Training Programme under the aegis of BPR&D for newly recruited Deputy SPs on June 6 according to Pawan Kumar Srivastava Director CAPT Bhopal. The training will be attended by around 75 officers from Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Colour coding of utensils must in all the MPT hotels, directs the MD

In strict compliance of the government’s order that separate kitchens should be maintained to cook vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the Madhya Pradesh Tourism hotels, decision to colour code the utensils has been taken. ‘Apart from separate kitchens, process of colour code all the utensils that are going to be used in food preparation is in full swing’, informed Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, the Managing Director (MD) of Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Development Corporation (MPTDC). While talking to the Whispers in the Corridors, he told, it’s a super-effective method. MPTDC operates around 80 hotels, motels, restaurants etc.

BK Sinha appointed Director, NABFID

Bhushan Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has been nominated as Director on the Board of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID).

Ms Pande appointed Director, EXIM Bank

Ms. Himani Pande, Joint Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been nominated as Director on the board of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).

K K Mishra is also Director (T&M), IRCTC

Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, Executive Director, BD, Railway Board, has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of Director (Tourism and Marketing), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), with effect from June 1, 2023. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Ms Kumar is also CMD, IRCTC

Ms Seema Kumar, Additional Member (Tourism & Catering), Railway Board, has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), with effect from June 1, 2023. She is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

P K Singh appointed PCPO (PHOD), NWR

Pradeep K Singh, who is presently working as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) (CHOD) in North Western Railway (NWR), has been appointed in higher administrative grade (HAG) and posted as PCPO (PHOD) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Four Goa Forest officers awarded IFoS

Four officers of Goa State Forest department have been awarded Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The officers have been allotted AGMUT cadre. They included S Jadhav, Aniket P Gaonkar, Nandakumar E Parab and Vishal V Surve.

K Ranjith Kumar shifted to Karnataka circle

K Ranjith Kumar has been shifted to Karnataka circle. He is a 2017 batch Indian Postal Service (IPoS) officer.

Banks have maintained financial resilience, says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that banks have been able to maintain financial and operational resilience in the face of extreme stress. He was delivering the inaugural address at the conference of Directors of private banks organized by RBI at Mumbai today. Our banking sector stands out strong and stable, he claimed. He also acknowledged the key role played by the Banks in the process of economic development of the country.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)