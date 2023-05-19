Babus, mantris & buzz: Scindia unlikely to contest Lok Sabha

Truth is bitter

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Rajasthan said that "Elections are not won by posters and banners." What is the significance of this statement after the poll debacle in Karnataka?

Scindia unlikely to contest Lok Sabha

In top circles, it is believed that Jyotiraditya Scindia is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha election. He is presently a BJP Member of Rajya Sabha. He will be used vigorously for Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections.

BUREAUCRACY

New CBI chief not relieved yet, confrontation between state and the center?

The Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka Praveen Sood was appointed as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief on May 12 but the state has not relieved him yet. According to sources, it could be a matter of confrontation between center and the state. Sood was chosen by a panel headed by the Prime Minister for next two years. Sood has an old enmity with a senior Congress leader. Before the Assembly poll results, the Congress leader had warned action against Sood, once his party comes to power. The two also had war of words on a few occasions, which deepened the rift. If he is not relieved today than West Bengal like situation will arise.

Anil Jain appointed Chairman of PNGRB

Outgoing Secretary, Coal Anil Jain has been appointed Chairman of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for a period of five years. He is a former 1986 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

(We said this on May 16, 2023)

3 IAS officers are in jail

As per information three Jharkhand cadre IAS officers are in jail in various alleged corruption charges

Sanjay Malhotra is also Secretary, Financial Services

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Financial Services from May 18 to May 28, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

20 officers promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

As many as 20 officers have been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner/Director General of Customs & Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs). The officers are: Upender Gupta, Satyendra Kumar Singh, J R Panigrahi, Rajeev Jain, M M Parthiban, V Usha, Manoj Kumar Arora, Satendra Vikram Singh, Ravinder Saroop, S Faheem Ahmed, Vivek Chaturvedi, Sunil Kumar Singh, Devarapalli Purushottam, Mahendra Ranga, Raj Kumar, K M Bandhana Deori, Valte Vungzamuan, Chandra Prakash Goyal, mAmand Shah and Prachi Saroop. Besides, five officers: A R S Kumar, Rimjhim Prasad, K C Johny, Rajesh Jindal and Rajeev Gupta have been included in the Extended Panel.

Manish Vimal appointed as Director, NITI Aayog

Manish Kumar Vimal has been appointed as Director, NITI Aayog. He is a 1998 batch ITS officer.

Mansoor Hasan Khan appointed as Finance Manager, Defence

Mansoor Hasan Khan has been appointed as Finance Manager (Air) in the Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (Finance) for a period of three years. Khan, who belongs to a 2002 batch IDAS officer, will take over on June 1, 2023.

Pruthiviraj Dash in race for MD, BCPL

Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance), BCPL appears to be contender for the post of Managing Director, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL).

Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed IEM of ONGC

Rishi Kumar Shukla, former IPS officer and ex-Director, CBI, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of ONGC and Konkan LNG Ltd.

Deepa Krishan appointed IEM of BPCL & NALCO

Mrs Deepa Krishan, former IRS officer and ex-Member, CBDT, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of BPCL & NALCO.

ITS officer posted at DoT hq

Brajesh Mishra has been posted as DDG(IC-2), DoT hq, New Delhi. He is a SAG level ITS officer.

FSIB seeks applications for MD & CEO, IPPB

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) – associated with the appointment of top officials for public sector banks and financial institutions – has invited applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on a full-time basis. The applicant should have at least 15 years' experience in financial services, i.e. retail banking, digital banking or payments, out of which at least one year should have been as a Chief Experience Officer (CXO). The last date for submitting the complete online application is June 14, 2023.

N Yuvaraj returns to parent cadre

N Yuvaraj, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.

Dr Narayanamurthy promoted to Outstanding Professor grade

Dr C S Narayanamurthy, Senior Professor, IIST, has been promoted to the grade of Outstanding Professor.

Dr Debasis Dash appointed as Director, Institute of Life Sciences

Dr Debasis Dash, Chief Scientist, CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi, has been appointed as Director, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

SK Sinha appointed Addl. Member (Planning), Railway Board

Shirish Kumar Sinha, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE)(Construction), North Western Railway (NWR), has been appointed as Additional Member (Planning), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Ms Patra appointed GM, CRIS

Ms. Madhusmita Patra, Chief Project Manager (CPM), Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), Northem Railway (NR) has been selected for deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as General Manager (Northern Region) at New Delhi for a period of five years. She is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

E Srinivas appointed Joint Secretary, DPIIT

E Srinivas, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Safety, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), has been selected for deputation as Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

