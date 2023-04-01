Babus, mantris & buzz: SC decision to decide future political line of Uddhav

SC decision to decide future political line of Uddhav

It is said that Uddhav Thackerey is eagerly awaiting the SC verdict regarding Shiv Sena. Experts say that he may leave MVA alliance if verdict goes against him.

Corruption to be main electoral issue of Modi!

At BJP headquarters, PM Modi has sounded the bugle for election 2024. After the so-called opposition unity, Modi will vehemently shout about the corruption of the regional parties in all the election meetings.

BUREAUCRACY

Chand to be new MD &CEO Bank of Baroda?

Debadatta Chand, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda, is likely to succeed Sanjiv Chadha as MD & CEO of the Bank of Baroda.

File of Karnatak is in PMO for approval!

File of Rajneesh Karnatak for the post of Managing Director and CEO, Bank of India, is reportedly in the PMO for approval. He is currently Executive Director in Union Bank.

MP cadre IAS officer, B Chandrashekhar seeks voluntarily retirement

B Chandrashekhar, who was shifted from Commissioner, Jabalpur division, to Secretary, Secretariat in Madhya Pradesh, has sought voluntary retirement. Chandrashekhar, who belongs to a 2002 batch IAS officer of MP cadre, submitted a three-month notice to the Government.

Did Joint Secretary Financial Services Sourav Mishra resign ?

Rumours are rife that Joint Secretary Financial Services Sourav Mishrawho had joined the GoI from the private sector has put in his papers.

JD repatriated from ED

Ramandeep Kaur has been repatriated from the ED. She is an IRS-IT officer.

C B Ananthakrishnan likely to get extension as Director (Fin), HAL

CB Ananthakrishnan, Director Finance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is expected to get an extension to the post upto August 31, 2024. His first tenure is coming to an end soon.

Who will be new DGP of Kerala?

Buzz is that if the Government goes by seniority, then 1989 batch IPS officer K Padma Kumar should be new DGP of Kerala. Real tie is said to be between 1990 batch IPS officer Shaik Darvesh Saheb and 1992 batch IPS officer T K Vinod Kumar.

Neeraj Kumar promoted as Joint Director, Finance

Neeraj Kumar has been promoted as Joint Director, Indian Ministry of Finance. He is an IES officer.

Pratik Hajela returns to parent cadre

Pratik Hajela, who was on inter-cadre deputation to MP for a period of three years, has been relieved to return to parent cadre Assam-Meghalaya. He is a 1995 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Aditya Singh appointed as Deputy Secretary, S&T in MP

Aditya Singh has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Science & Technology in Madhya Pradesh. He is a 2014 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

IDAS officer transferred

Ms Akshata A Rao has been transferred to PCDA (BR), Delhi Cantt. She is an IDAS officer.

IDES officer got promotion after CAT, order

The DGDE has promoted J L Bishnoi to STS w e f June 14, 2016. He got this promotion after the CAT order. He is an IDES officer.

4 IDES officers transferred

The DGDE has transferred 4 IDES officers to different places. Accordingly, Vikas Kumar has been transferred from Lucknow and posted as Asstt DG at the DGDE hq, Delhi, Vivek Singh will join as DEO, Lucknow, Ravinder has been posted as CEO, Bareilly and Abhijit Bhanawat will join Leh as DEO.

Retired govt servants to be engaged as consultants, finance

Retired government servants are to be engaged as consultants on contract basis in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management on contract basis.

Retired govt servants to be engaged as consultants, civil aviation

Retired Government servants are to be engaged as Consultants in Ministry of Civil Aviation on contract basis.

Two IFoS officers of Joint AGMUT cadre promoted to STS

Two officers: Harsraj Dinkar Wathore and Ankit Kumar of Joint AGMUT Cadre of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) have been promoted to the Senior Time Scale (STS).

Five IAS officers get additional assignments in MP

Five IAS officers have been given new assignments in Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, Anubha Shrivastav has been appointed as OSD-cum-Commissioner, Directorate of Public Instructions and Commissioner, Handicraft & MD, Handicrafts & Handloom Development Corporation, while Faiz Ahmed Kidwai gets additional charge of Principal Secretary, Ayush and Pawan Kumar Sharma is given additional charge of Labour Commissioner, Indore. Besides, Swatantra Kumar Singh was given additional charge of CEO, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, and Nidhi Nivedita gets additional charge of MD, MP Khadi & Gramodyog Board, Bhopal.

