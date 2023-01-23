Babus, mantris & buzz: Satyendra Jain still a Minister despite being in jail

File Photo

Satyendra Jain still a Minister despite being in Jail

Satyendra Jain is still a Minister of the AAP led Delhi government. He is in jail for the last few months in a money laundering case filed by the ED. Now the question is: will other governments follow this model of convenience?

Why Harivansh is continuing?

Nitish Kumar led JDU has severed ties with the BJP in July last year. But its leader Harivansh is still continuing as Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. Now the question is being asked whether Nitish again ties up with BJP? Or Harivansh and RCP Singh float a new political party? Wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Five 1984 batch IPS officers are still serving

Five retired 1984 batch IPS officers are still important functionaries. They are: Arbinda Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner in CVC; Samant Goel R&AW Chief; S S Deswal Vice Chancellor Haryana Sports University and Ravinder Kumar Chairman BSSC, Sudeep Lakhtakia ED Security Delhi International Airport Limited(DIAL) GMR Airport.

Vice Chief Navy to superannuate in March 2023

Vice Chief of Naval Staff VADM S N Ghormade will be retiring in March next year.

K C Gupta to be ACS next month in MP

K C Gupta is all set to get ACS rank in Madhya Pradesh next month. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Kamath is now Independent Director Reliance

Top banker K V Kamath has been appointed as independent director of Reliance Industries for five years.

Two Members of CBDT to retire

Two Members of the CBDT 1985 batch IRS (IT) Anuja Sarangi and 1986 batch IRS (IT) are retiring in April and May this year.

Tenure of Alok as Member (Admn), NHAI ends

The tenure of Alok as Member (Administration), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come to an end. Alok, who belongs to a 1993 batch IAS officer, returns to his parent cadre Rajasthan.

SC Collegium reiterates appointment of Sathyan as Judge, Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for the elevation of R John Sathyan, advocate, as Judge in the Madras High Court.

SC Collegium reiterates appointment of Banerjee, Sakya Sen as Judges, Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to elevate two advocates Amitesh Banerjee and Sakya Sen as Judges of the Calcutta High Court for the second time.

Mrs Justice Sabina to perform as Chief Justice of HP High Court

Mrs Justice Sabina, senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed.

Post of Chairman CCI lying vacant

Post of the Chairman Competitive Commission of India (CCI) has been lying vacant since October24.

BDS lacks employment!

Heard in the medical circles that there is now unemployment of BDS degree holders and the same is likely in MBBS.

Jharkhand DGP to retire

Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha is scheduled to retire on February 11, 2023. New DGP is to be appointed on Feb 12. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Air India is number one but no impact?

Experts say that Air India is at present number one airlines but there is no ground level impact. Any reason behind this?

Six ICAS officers granted NFU to HAG

Six ICAS officers of 1994 batch have been granted Non Functional Upgradation (NFU) to Higher Administrative Grade (HAG). The officers are: Rajesh Kumar, Avtar Singh Sandhu, Sanjay Pandey, Ms Sofia Dahiya, Mrs Tripti Patra Ghosh and Dr Gautam Talukdar.

Rajesh Gupta moved to NER

Rajesh Gupta has been transferred from North Central Railway (NCR) to North Eastern Railway (NER) and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Sanat Jain sent to NCR

Sanat Jain has been transferred from North Eastern Railway (NER) to North Central Railway (NCR) and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

CORPORATE

Akshat Seth appointed MD & CEO, HIL Ltd

Akshat Seth has been appointed as Additional Director and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of HIL Limited.

Vadlamudi appointed Addl. Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Sriveena Vadlamudi has been appointed as Additional Whole-Time Director of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

Telakapalli appointed Addl. Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli has been appointed as Additional Whole-Time Director of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

PK Kedia re-appointed Whole-Time Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Pawan Kumar Kedia has been re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited with effect from April 1. 2023.

PK Pandey appointed Addl. Director, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd

Pradeep Kumar Pandey has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited.

Dr Wate appointed Addl. Director, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd

Dr. Satish Ramchandra Wate has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited.

Mrs Parekh appointed Addl. Director, VCK Capital Market Services Ltd

Mrs. Neha Premal Parekh has been appointed as Additional Director of VCK Capital Market Services Limited.

Ms Shah appointed Addl. Director, VCK Capital Market Services Ltd

Ms. Mittal Shah has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) of VCK Capital Market Services Limited.

Mrs Menezes quits as Director, VCK Capital Market Services Ltd

Mrs. Nirmala Lavina Menezes has resigned from the position of Director of VCK Capital Market Services Limited.

DM Chodhari steps down as Director, VCK Capital Market Services Ltd

Dhansukh Mandan Chodhari has resigned from the position of Director of VCK Capital Market Services Limited.

AK Das demits office as MD & CEO, BoI

Atanu Kumar Das has demitted office as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Bank of India (BoI).

