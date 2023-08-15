Babus, mantris & buzz: Sarma hitting Congress more than BJP

Sarma hitting Congress more than BJP

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is hitting Congress more vehemently then the BJP leaders. Experts say that Sarma has all internal and hidden secrets and misdeeds of his old party.

Mizoram VS polls: Female voters outnumber male counterparts

Mizoram is among the states where female voters are more in number than male voters. The difference is 24, 545. As per the draft rolls for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, altogether there are 8,38,039 electorates, of which 4,06,747 are males and 4,31,292 are females. There are 5,021 service voters, including 89 females in the state. The draft electoral rolls were prepared for the special summary revision of voters lists to include people attaining 18 years of age on October 1, 2023. Aizawl district, with 12 assembly constituencies, has the highest number of voters at 2,81,192. The last date for filing claims (inclusion) and objections is fixed on August 31.

BUREAUCRACY

R Doraiswamy to take over MD, LIC of India

R Doraiswamy, Executive Director, (IT/SD), Life Insurance Corporation of India, Central Office, Mumbai, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India, with effect from September 1, 2023. He will succeed Ipe Mini.

(We said this on June 7, 2023)

CBIC Member, Rajiv Talwar assigned Preventive Zones

Rajiv Talwar, Member (Compliance, Management, CBIC, has been assigned Preventive Zones.

CBIC Member Alok Shukla assigned East Region

Alok Shukla, Member (Administration & Vigilance), CBIC, has been assigned the charge of East Region.

CBIC Member Mrs V Rama Mathew assigned West Region

Mrs V Rama Mathew, Member (IT, Taxpayer Services & Technology), CBIC, has been assigned the charge of West Region.

CBIC Member Shashank Priya assigned North Region

Shashank Priya, Member (GST, Central Excise, Service Tax), CBIC, has been assigned the charge of North Region.

CBIC Member Vivek Ranjan assigned South Region

Vivek Ranjan, Member (Tax Policy and Legal), CBIC, has been assigned the charge of South Region.

CBIC Member Surjit Bhujbal assigned Central Region

Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs), CBIC, has been assigned the charge of Central Region.

Mahamood Ahmed is also MD, NHIDCL

Mahmood Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, has been assigned an additional charge of Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He is a 1993 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Mrs Parminder Chopra appointed as CMD, PFC

Mrs Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), has been appointed full-fledged Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved her appointment to the post.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai gets charge of CEO, NRAA

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Additional Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been assigned an additional charge of CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) till the joining of a new CEO. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Ms Leena Nandan is also Secretary, Labour

Ms Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Labour and Employment till August 23, 2023. She is a 1987 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

V Srinivas gets additional charge of DoNER

V Srinivas, Secretary, Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region till September 3, 2023. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

After ‘irrational’ foreign visits by officials, Meghalaya Cabinet’s check

Due to the irrational frequency of the foreign visits by senior officers, the Meghalaya Cabinet has rationalized such visits. The Cabinet has taken fiscal limitation into account while declaring the decision. According to the information, the frequency of the visits does not tally with the results. The cabinet also decided that, if the same official has to undertake the second visit, he/she should first submit progress report of the first visit. The Cabinet has limited foreign visits by officials to two visits per financial year. However, only after the first visit is found satisfactory, the second visit will be cleared by the state government.

Ladakh Administration launches integrated system of grievance redressal

UT Administration of Ladakh has launched and started an integrated system of grievance redressal through a centralized portal. The grievances can be lodged by the four means, by Sending message on WhatsApp, by log in to the website , by mailing on the mail ID and by calling to the central grievance cell.

Reshuffle of IAS officers in Punjab

As many as 15 IAS officers in Punjab have been handed over new responsibilities. Kumar Rahul has been appointed as Secretary, Jails, while Kamal Kishor Yadav takes over as Secretary, School Education with additional charge of CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion and Arshdeep Singh Thind is now Taxation Commissioner, Punjab. Similarly, Ms Shruti Singh was posted as Secretary, Personnel and hold additional charge of posts of Secretary, Vigilance and Secretary, General Administration & Coordination; Ravi Bhagat was shifted as Special Principal Secretary to CM and in addition Secretary, State Rural Development Board and in addition Secretary, New & Renewable Energy Sources; Sandeep Hans as Special Secretary, Personnel and in addition Additional CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion; Girish Dayalan MD, MARKFED, gets additional charge of Special Secretary, Governance Reforms & Public Grievances; Sanyam Aggarwal as Joint MD-cum-CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company; Rishi Pal Singh as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar; Paramvir Singh as Deputy Commissioner, Mansa; Ms Palavi as Deputy Commissioner, Malerkotla, Rahul as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Amritsar; Viraj Shyamkaran Tidke as Addl Deputy Commissioner (General), SAS Nagar; Ms Chandrajyoti Singh as SDM, SAS Nagar and Ojasvi has been appointed Joint Secretary, Vigilance & Coordination.

