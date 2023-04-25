Babus, mantris & buzz: RSS will now have bigger say in elections?

PTI

RSS will now have bigger say in elections?

It is said the RSS is going to have a bigger say in the all coming elections in the country.

One ex-bureaucrat may join Modi Cabinet?

Insiders say that in the Cabinet reshuffle after the Karnataka Government one more ex-bureaucrat may join the Modi Cabinet. One can guess the name.

BUREAUCRACY

UPSC Chairman to retire in June

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Dr Manoj Soni, Chairman is scheduled to retire on June 27 this year.

SC Collegium to meet soon?

Informed sources said that the Supreme Court Collegium is expected to meet soon to recommend two names in anticipation of the retirement of two SC Judges.

IA&AS officer takes VR to join ITER, France?

K R Sriram, a 1987 IA&AS, Dy C&AG (CRA & OIOS) level 17, reportedly took voluntary retirement to join ITER, France at ‘D’ professional category which he served earlier on deputation, between 2013-2018. He will relinquish charge in May 2023. OIOS is an audit process automation system. OIOS will now be fully operationalized by A M Bajaj, 1990 IA&AS, ADAI (ER & CTO) in Indian Audit and Accounts Department of the C&AG of India.

Mrs Bhaswati Chatterjee Iver quits IRS-IT

Bhaswati Chatterjee lver, JCI, TChennai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

State government awaiting centre’s nod on IAS officer’s VR in MP

The state is awaiting Government of India (GoI) assent on the Voluntary Retirement (VR) of B Chandrasshekhar, an IAS officer of 2002 batch. He had moved his VR application almost two months back, when he was holding the post of Commissioner, Jabalpur. Thereafter, he was transferred to Bhopal as Secretary. According to the highly placed sources, the state is awaiting approval from the centre following which, a final call would be taken.

Nilabhra Dasgupta appointed as Deputy Chairperson, Paradip Port Authority

Nilabhra Dasgupta has been appointed as Deputy Chairperson in Paradip Port Authority under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

7 to appear for interview CMD CIL

Altogether 7 candidates are appearing in for interview for the post of CMD Coal India Ltd (CIL).Interview is scheduled to be held on May 3.

Ahmedabad Police Commisioner to retire

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava is superannuating by this month end. He is 1987 batch IPS officer.

Virendra Kumar Meena is in race for Member (Admn), NHAI

The name of Virendra Kumar Meena is being bandied around for the post of Member (Administration), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He is a 1997 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

PSEB advertises vacancy for Director, Operations, DFCCIL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) has advertised vacancy for Director (Operations & Business Development, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) and invited applications by May 18.

Telangana government appoints IAS officer as Controller in TSPSC

Telangana government has appointed an IAS officer B.M. Santhosh as the Controller of examinations (CoE) in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as the first phase of reforms following the leakage of question papers. Santhosh, MD, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) and Project Director, Outer Ring Road (ORR), has been asked to report to the TSPSC immediately.

Anti-Narcotics agencies in action mode, here is why?

Drawing inspiration from the Union Home minister Amit Shah’s address, the anti-narcotics agencies in the country are in action mode. While participating in the first national conference of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and UTs this week, he had asked to be ruthless against the drug traffickers and cartels.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has finalized a list of 600 habitual offenders against whom strict action has been initiated. In the first phase, 12 notorious traffickers have been arrested.

Two IAS, one IPS test positive for Corona in Rajasthan (UPDATED)

The havoc of corona has hit the Rajasthan bureaucracy on Sunday as two IAS and one IPS got affected due to Corona virus. IAS Samit Sharma, secretary Social Justice and empowerment department, has tested Covid positive and isolated to his residence. Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Antar Singh Nehra was also tested corona positive. Dungarpur SP, Kundan Kanwaria has also been tested positive.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)