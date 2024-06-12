Babus, mantris & buzz: RSS wants Chauhan as BJP President

PTI

RSS wants Chauhan as BJP President

The RSS is keen to have Shivraj Singh Chauhan as BJP President. Will PM Narendra Modi succumb to the pressure of RSS?

Chandra Babu not to ditch Modi?

There is a saying once bitten twice shy. This time Chandra Babu is going to continue with the NDA. He had seen the result as to how he suffered after leaving the NDA in the past.

‘No’ for Cabinet berth by Prafulla Patel has not gone down well with PM?

Insiders say that no for a Cabinet berth by Prafulla Patel has not been liked by PM Narendra Modi. This type of Congress culture is going to cost dearly to Ajit Pawar led NCP Party. In top sources this act of Patel has been considered dissent.

Daggubati Purandeswari to be Speaker Lok Sabha?

BJP MP from Andhra Daggubati Purandeswari who is sister-in-law of Chandra Babu Naidu is likely to be elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha. It will be an example of Women Empowerment.

Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is richest MP?

Telugu Desam Party's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani who is now Minister in NDA Government is said to be the richest MP with assets worth ₹ 5,700 crore.

Was Adhir defeated by TMC & Congress jointly?

In the political circles from Delhi to West Bengal rumours are rife that ex leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary was defeated under a conspiracy.Sources said to please TMC the Congress leadership didn’t go for his campaign.

Why Cong-AAP alliance failed in Delhi?

If sources are to be believed during recently held LS polls AAP and Congress reportedly voted for NOTA and that was the reason both the parties failed to yield result.

Five State BJP presidents to be changed?

Top sources said that in one months time about 5 states will get new Presidents in five states. Exercise is going on.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Ajit Doval continue as NSA?

If top sources are to be believed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has requested PM Narendra Modi to relieve him from his duties due to age related health problems. One top source said that PM is unlikely to accept this demand.

This photograph is sufficient to prove !

PM went round the PMO after taking over as PM third time.He is seen accompanying NSA Ajit Doval and Principal Secretary P K Mishra. In indicates that Narendra Modi is going to continue both in the third regime. A bad news for the aspirants.

Extension cases likely to be cleared after June 15

Many cases related to extension in services/tenure are likely to be decided after June 15

PS to Odisha CM to be Odiya officer?

It is widely believed that the Principal Secretary to the new Odisha Chief Minister will only be an Odiya IAS officer. A couple of names are already in circulation.

Will trusted confidant bureaucrats of JDU & TDP get key postings?

Whisper has it that the trusted confidant bureaucrats of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar cadre are expected to get key postings in the Government of India.

GoI to announce name soon for Deputy Director, CCI

The Government of India is expected to announce the name soon for the post of Deputy Director(s) General in the Office of CCI after interviews on May 24, 2024.

Will Neeraj Vashistha be PS to Chauhan ?

Neeraj Vashisthta is likely to move to Delhi as PS to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He is 2013 batch IAS officer.

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from Nagaland

No empanelment of IAS officers of 1999 batch from Nagaland cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Interviews for promotions AGM to GM level in BHEL from June 12

Interviews for the promotions from Assistant General Manager (AGM) to General Manager (GM) level in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are being held from June 12 to June 13.

Two AGMUT cadre IFoS officers posted in Arunachal

Transfer/posting of two AGMUT cadre Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers Chukhu Loma and Tobang Pertin to Andaman and Nicobar Islands segment is cancelled and the officers are posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Two IFoS officers posted in Mizoram segment

Following their induction into AGMUT Cadre of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) from SFS Mizoram, P C Laltanpuia and Lalbiakchama Chawngthu are posted in Mizoram segment.

Two IFoS officers posted in A&N Islands segment

Consequent upon their induction into AGMUT cadre of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) from SFS Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dilip Kumar D'Souza and S Ganeshan are posted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands segment.

Sharma returns to parent DoT

Upon returning from TRAI, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma reported back to parent cadre DoT. He is an SAG level ITS officer.

Ms Khurana is CIT-OSD, Delhi

Ms Anusha Khurana has been appointed as Commissioner Income Tax-Officer on Special Duty) (CIT-OSD) in the O/o Principal CCIT, Delhi. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Kaushal Gautam is DEO Pathankot

Kaushal Gautam, Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board, Clement Town, has been transferred and posted as Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Pathankot. He is a 2011 batch IDES officer.

Irfan Hafiz is CEO Cantonment Board, Badami Bagh

Irfan Hafiz, Addl. Defence Estates Officer, holding the charge of DEO Pathankot, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board, Badami Bagh. He is a 2015 batch IDES officer.

RLDA advertises for 2 ED posts for Delhi location

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has advertised for two Executive Director posts on deputation basis for Delhi location. IRSE officers in SAG level can apply for the post. The applications must reach on or before July 5, 2024.

Bhargava Isukapatla posted at IFA (ENC) Vizag Bhargava

Isukapatla has been transferred and posted at IFA (ENC) Vizag. Prior to this, he was serving as FA to MS (V), Vizag. He is a 2014 batch IDAS officer.

Neeraj Surendran transferred to IFA (R&D), New Delhi

Neeraj Surendran has been transferred and posted at IFA (R&D), New Delhi. He is a 2015 batch IDAS officer.

