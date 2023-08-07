Babus, mantris & buzz: Rahul Gandhi wanted Scindia as Congress President

Rahul Gandhi wanted Scindia as Congress President !

If a top leader close to Rahul Gandhi is to be believed Gandhi told him once that he would like to make dynamic Jyotiraditya Scindia as All India Congress President. The leader informally said that I was taken back when Rahul Gandhi gave his mind.

Sonia Gandhi to go Rajya Sabha?

This time buzz is that Sonia Gandhi will not contest Lok Sabha polls. In all probability she would go to the Rajya Sabha most probably from Karnataka.

BUREAUCRACY

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal appointed as Chairman, CBIC

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Member, CBIC, has been appointed as Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC). He is a 1988 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Surjit Bhujabal appointed as Member, CBIC

Surjit Bhujabal, Principal Director General, DGGI, Delhi, has been appointed as Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC). He is a 1989 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

IRS (C&CE) is ahead in promotion from IRS(IT)

While 1991 batch IRS(C&CE) is being promoted to the rank of Chief Commissioner this month in IRS(IT) only 1989 batch has got promotion to this rank.

Four members of CBDT have no work?

Incidentally four members of the CBDT have no work to do. There has not been any work allocation to them. It is said that the present scenario will continue till the appointment of new ED on September 15. May be an OSD appointed on September 1.

This is the state of affairs in CBDT?

Informed sources said that maximum top level posts are vacant in the Income Tax Department. About 40 Chief Commissioners are working as Principal Commissioners. Similarly about 70 Principal Commissioners are working as Commissioners. Ten posts of PCCCIT are also vacant.

Anurag is back to Tripura

Additional Director in CBI Anurag is back to Tripura after completion of central deputation tenure. He is 1994 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre.

Rajiv Gauba to create history being longest serving Cabinet Secretary

Rajiv Gauba, who has been given yet another extension, will be the longest serving Cabinet Secretary and will break the record of B D Pande, who served four years and five months. Pande joined as Cabinet Secretary on November 2, 1972 and served up to March 31, 1977. Gauba has been serving as Cabinet Secretary since August 30, 2019. If he completes his tenure in August 2024, he will be the longest serving Cabinet Secretary in history.

Has SC Collegium recommended the transfer of 24 HC judges?

Media is abuzz with talks about the Supreme Court Collegium having recommended transfers of at least 24 high court judges for “better administration of justice.” However, the Collegium has not made an official announcement in this regard.

Search for post of CMD, IRCON International Ltd begins

A vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IRCON International Limited, has been advertised seeking a suitable candidate for this post. A vacancy of this post arose after the premature expiring term of the present incumbent.

Govt expediting process to fill over 3400 Civil Service vacancies

There are 1,365 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 703 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) and 301 in Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Vacancy occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously, says union minister Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha.

Biswaranjan Sasmal relieved to join as Joint Secretary, Social Justice

Biswaranjan Sasmal has been relieved to join as Joint Secretary in Department of Social Justice & Employment, New Delhi. He is an IRS-IT officer.

