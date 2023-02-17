Babus, mantris & buzz: Present Nagaland Government to continue

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Present Nagaland Government to continue

NDPP-BJP-led government presently led by Neiphiu Rio is going to win in the Vidhan Sabha elections in Nagaland.

Why Modi is called Global leader?

In fact PM Narendra Modi has won the heart of Pakistan’s friend and India’s enemy Turkey by extending every possible help to the earthquake victims. Turkey has publicly expressed gratitude for India.

BUREAUCRACY

SC will have 9 vacancies this year

Vacancies in the Supreme Court will increase with the retirement of nine judges throughout this year. January 2023 saw the retirement of Justice Abdul Nazeer. In May, Justice M R Shah will retire, Justices K M Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, and V Ramasubramaniam will retire in June, Justice Krishan Murari will demit office in July, followed by the retirement of Justice Ravindra Bhatt in October, and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in December.

Ms Hasija given extension on addl. charge as CMD, IRCTC

Ms Rajni Hasija, Director (Tourism & Marketing), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has been given an extension on her additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), IRCTC, with effect from February 1, 2023, till May 17, 2023. She is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Will a female candidate be CMD, BHEL?

A female Executive Director, BHEL, Ms Bani Varma appears to be a contender for the post of Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) falling vacant this year on November 1, 2023.

Virendra ex-DGP appointed IC in West Bengal

Formr DGP Virendra has been appointed Information Commissioner in State Information Commission in West Bengal. He is former 1985 batch IPS officer.

Ms Reddy appointed Registrar, NIPHM

Ms Spurthi Reddy has been appointed as the Registrar, National Institute of Plant Health Management(NIPHM) in Hyderabad, under the ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare on deputation basis for a period of two years. She is a 2011 IRS(C&IT) officer.

Post of Yashasvi Kumar upgraded as Director, Justice

The post of Yashasvi Kumar has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Justice. He is a 2009 batch IDAS officer.

Amitabh Kumar returns to parent cadre

Amitabh Kumar, Director General (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 1987 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ravi Prakash returns to parent cadre

Ravi Prakash, Director in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 2004 batch IRS-IT officer.

Sanjay Kumar Jain returns to parent cadre

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Joint Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on the grounds of availing benefits of promotion in the cadre.

Five IAS officers get new postings in Maharashtra

Five IAS officers have been transferred and given new postings in Maharashtra. Rajendra Bhosale has been posted as Collector, Mumbai Sub - Urban District, while Mrs Deepa Mudhol-Munde was appointed as Collector, Beed and Radhabinod Sharma is now Chief Administer (New Township), CIDCO, Aurangabad. Besides, Siddharam Salimath has been shifted as Collector, Ahmednagar and Mrs Nidhi Choudhari as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai.

Ms Chatterjee appointed GM (Vig.), Administration & Security, RCIL

Ms. Ruchira Chatterjee, formerly Deputy Chief Security Commissioner (Dy. CSC), North Western Railway (NWR), has been given an extension on her tenure of deputation with Railtel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) as General Manager (GM), Vigilance, Administration & Security, Corporate Office, for the fourth year, which is May 14, 2024. She is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

Devendra Singh appointed GM (Cord.), DFCCIL

Devendra Singh, formerly Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Engineering, North Central Railway (NCR), has been selected for deputation with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) as General Manager (Coordination) for a period of three years from the date of relief, which is January 1, 2023. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

