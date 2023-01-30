Babus, mantris & buzz: Praful Patel creates history as Administrator

PTI

Praful Patel creates history as Administrator

Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has created a record by remaining the Administrator for almost seven years.

Two former IAS are now Vice President MPCC

Two former IAS officers of MP cadre are now Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. They are 1981 batch IAS Ajita Vajpayee Pande and 1992 batch IAS V K Batham.

Who will be new DGP of Assam?

Who will succeed Bhaskar Jyoti Mohanta as DGP of Assam on Feb 1 ?. Insiders say that either Mohanta will get six month extension in service or 1991 batch IPS officer G P Singh will succeed him.

Shailesh Kumar Singh is also Secretary, Panchayati Raj

Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Rural Development, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj till February 12, 2023. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Rahul Kapoor extended

The central deputation tenure of Rahul Kapoor, Director in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been extended upto January 14, 2024. He is a 2002 batch IRAS officer.

Will Kanti Desai speak to young IAS officers in Academy?

Kanti Desai of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Carnegie Mellon University Singapore is likely to train young IAS officers in the Mussoorie Academy.

Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBITC, allocated charge

Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBITC, has been allocated charge of All Members.

Sungita Sharma, Member, CBITC, allocated charge

Mrs Sungita Sharma, Member (Administration & Vigilance), CBITC, has been allocated charge of Directorate General of NACIN, Directorate General of Vigilance, Directorate General of HRD, Directorate General of Performance Management and East Region.

Rajiv Talwar, Member, CBITC, allocated charge

Rajiv Talwar, Member (Customs), CBITC, has been allocated charge of Directorate General of Export Promotion, Directorate General of Valuation, Authority of Advance Ruling, Central Revenue Control Laboratories, Directorate of International Customs and Central Region.

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Member, CBITC, allocated charge

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Member (Compliance Management), CBITC, has been allocated charge of Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence, Directorate General of Goods & Service Tax Intelligence, Directorate General of Analytics & Risk Management, Directorate General of Audit, Commissioner (PAC) and Preventive Zones.

Alok Shukla, Member, CBITC, allocated charge

Alok Shukla, Member (IT, Taxpayer Services & Technology), CBITC, has been allocated charge of Directorate General of Systems & Data Management, Directorate General of Taxpayer Services, Directorate General of Logistics and the West Region.

V Rama Mathew, Member, CBITC, allocated charge

Mrs V Rama Mathew, Member (Tax Policy), CBITC, has been allocated charge of South Region.

Shahshank Priya, Member, CBITC, allocated charge

Shahshank Priya, Member (GST, Central Excise, Service Tax and Legal), CBIC, has been allocated charge of Directorate General of GST, Directorate General of National Anti-Profiteering, Chief Commissioner (AR), CESTAT, Settlement Commission, Directorate of Legal Affairs and North Region.

Ms Nagpal, RR Singh entrusted administrative powers of CMD, OICL

Ms. Sunita Tuli Nagpal and Rashmi Raman Singh, General Managers and Directors, Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) have been jointly entrusted with financial and administrative powers and functions of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), OICL, on an additional charge basis for a period of three years.

Solomon Arokiaraj appointed Govt. Nominee Director, IIFCL

Solomon Arokiaraj, Joint Secretary, Infrastructure Policy and Planning Division, Department of Economic Affairs, has been appointed as Government Nominee Director on the Board of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL).

Four IAS officers assigned new responsibilities in Punjab

Four IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in Punjab. Adapa Karthik has been appointed as Special Secretary, Health & Family Welfare and in addition Special Secretary, Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, while Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu, MD, SUGARFED, gets additional charge of Special Secretary, Cooperation and Mrs Apneet Riyait was appointed Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development with additional charge of Chief Administrator, Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority and in addition Director, Town & Country Planning. Besides, Amit Talwar is appointed as Special Secretary, Planning and in addition Director, Sports & Youth Services.

