Babus, mantris & buzz: Political upheavals in NCP: History repeats itself

Political upheavals in NCP: History repeats itself

There is a saying, 'history repeats itself'. Congress senior leaders P A Sangma, Sharad Pawar and Tariq Anwar were expelled from the Congress in 1999 after they raised the banner of revolt against Sonia Gandhi over a foreign-born citizen issue. These leaders, who were in rebellion against Sonia for being Prime Minister, had floated a new party Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now, NCP’s rebellious top leaders posed a threat to the party by joining hands with the BJP-Eknath government in Maharashtra. The NCP faced the same rebellious streak as it did with Congress.

New inductions in Cabinet of the poll bound states?

During the next Cabinet reshuffle one new face from Chhattisgarh, two new faces from Madhya Pradesh and two new faces from Rajasthan are likely to be inducted. Sukhbir Singh Badal may get a berth from Punjab.

Justice DK Upadhyaya recommended for CJ of Bombay HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Judge, Allahabad High Court, as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.







32 J&K Police officers to get IPS cadre in near future

Around 32 Jammu and Kashmir state Police officers are likely to be promoted to IPS cadre in near future. According to the sources, all related major hurdles have been cleared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the state Police Department and all queries by UPSC have been replied satisfactorily. Reportedly UPSC will conduct a meeting in which the names of the officers will be cleared. The UPSC has sounded the J&K Government that the meeting could be arranged soon. If everything goes well in the meeting, this will be for the first time when 32 JKPS officers will get IPS in one go. The promotion in IPS cadre will definitely help Government to overcome shortage of Police officers in the Union Territory.

Promotion to IPS cadre: MP Officers write to GoI for one-time exemption

The senior Police officers have sent a memorandum to the Ministry of Home (MoH) and Ministry of Personnel and Training )MoPT) to look into their long-pending grievances sympathetically. The President of Madhya Pradesh Police Service Association Jitendra Singh Dangas informed that the sanctioned strength of DSPs in Madhya Pradesh is 1296 but even after 26 years of service, SPS are retiring without a single promotion. According to the rule, only till 56 years of age, an officer is considered for the IPS cadre promotion. The association has requested the centre for one-time exemption so that the vacant posts could be filled with the officers of state Police Service.

BHEL GM, S M Ramanathan misses the bus

S M Ramanathan, General Manager, BHEL, who was a strong contender, has not been selected for any of the Directorial posts: Director (Industrial Systems & Products) and Director (Power) paving the way for external candidate. He appeared in both interviews.

7 IDAS officers transferred

The CGDA has transferred 7 IDAS officers. Accordingly B. Bala Jawahas has been posted as AAO, Navy, Vizag, Neela V D Praveen, AAO, Army, Vizag, S Vatsala, IFA, Navy, ENC, Vizag, Rajeev Kumar CGDA hq, CH Vijaynarayana Rao, FA to ASD(V), Vizag, Satnam Singh and Kunwar Pal SIngh will join the CGDA hq.

Amendment in IDAS rules proposed

The CGDA has invited comments from all stakeholders regarding proposed amendments in the IDAS rules

Term of CBSE Secretary ends

Extended one year term of Secretary CBSE Anurag Tripathi IRPS tenure ended in June.

A K Garg appointed IEM of RFCL & MSTC

Ashok Kumar Garg, former ITS officer and ex-CMD, MTNL, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of RFCL & MSTC.

SK Chugh gets vigilance clearance for appointment as ED in PSBs

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has granted vigilance clearance to Sunil Kumar Chugh, Punjab National Bank, with regard to his proposed selection as Executive Director in public sector banks for the vacancy year 2023-24.

Ms Rajiv gets vigilance clearance for appointment as ED in PSBs

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has granted vigilance clearance to Ms Asha Rajiv, UCO Bank, with regard to his proposed selection as Executive Director in public sector banks for the vacancy year 2023-24.

