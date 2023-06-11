Babus, mantris & buzz: Political changes at Centre and BJP ruling States in the offing

Political changes at Centre and BJP ruling States in the offing

Some political changes are expected to be made in the national and BJP ruling States in the next couple of days.

Why Mamta opposing CBI probe?

Bengal CM, Mamta Banerjee, opposition to CBI probe into Balasore rail tragedy has surprised many. Now the question is why is she opposing it vehemently?

BUREAUCRACY

11 Lt Generals shifted to new posts

11 Army Lieutenant Generals have been shifted to new posts in a top-level reshuffle. Lt Gen RS Raman took over the charge of Director General (DG) of Military Intelligence, while Lt Gen Raju Baijal assumed charge of DG, Strategic Planning and Lt Gen Rajeev Puri takes over as DG. Information Warfare. Similarly, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor took over as Deputy Chief, Army staff (Information System & Communication); Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra as Commander in Chief, XII Konark Corps, Jodhpur; Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai as Commander in Chief, XV Chinar Corps, Srinagar; Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujala as Master General Sustenance (MGS), Army Headquarters; Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi as Director General, Territorial Army; Lt General Sanjay Mitra as Commander, 1 Corps; Lt Gen SP Singh as Corps Commander, IX Corps, Himachal Pradesh and Lt Gen PP Singh is now DG of Operations and Logistics.

Will Tejinder Singh Luthra join J&K?

Tejinder Singh Luthra is likely to join the J&K Segment of AGMUT cadre. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer and has been repatriated from the BPR&D. Sources said that one post in J&K is vacant and any AGMUT cadre IPS officer could be sent from Delhi.

Sonali Mishra is now ADG BSF Eastern Sector

Sonali Mishra has joined as ADG Eastern Sector Kolkata, BSF . She is 1993 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Bhupender Gupta joins as Director (Tech), THDC

Bhupender Gupta has taken over the charge as Director (Technical) of THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna, Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Undertaking, by the Government of India. Before joining THDCIL, he was holding the position of Director (Technical) at Punatsangchhu Hydroelectric Project Authority in Bhutan.

P V Raja Ram selected as Director (Prod), BDL

P V Raja Ram, GM, BDL, has been selected for the post of Director (Production), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 9, 2023. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Two IAS officers to return Rajasthan

A 2008 batch IAS officer, Rajan Vishal and another 2008 batch IAS officer Archana Singh are returning to the parent Rajasthan cadre soon after completion of study leave.

Around 50% vacancies in Section officer Grade in Central Secretariat

More than 1500 posts in Section Officer Grade have been lying vacant in the Central Secretariat as adversely affecting the smooth functioning of Central Government in different Departments and Ministries.

Group Captain Kapil Sharma takes over command of Air Force Station

Group Captain Kapil Sharma has taken over the command of Air Force Station Faridabad from Group Captain KS Ganesh in a befitting ceremony at the Station. Group Captain Kapil Sharma was commissioned in the Logistics branch of Indian Air Force in December 1997.

Laishram Bandana appointed Lecturer, CASFoS, Burnihat

Mrs Laishram Chanu Bandana has been appointed to the post of Lecturer, Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFoS), Burnihat on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for a period of four years. She is a 2012 IFoS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Punjab Government invites applications for CIC

The Department of Governance Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of Punjab has invited applications for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and 3 State Information Commissioners. The positions are likely to fall vacant in the near future. The appointments will be in accordance with the revised Terms and Conditions issued by the Ministry of Personnel and Training, Government of India (GoI). Applications can be submitted by June 21, 2023.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)