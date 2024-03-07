Babus, mantris & buzz: PM's programmes are lined up till March 12?

PM's programmes are lined up till March 12?

PM Modi is very busy in inauguration and foundation laying of development projects.It is said that his programmes are lined up till March I2.

This week is crucial for Kejriwal?

It is said that this week is going to be difficult for the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. One can wait and watch.

Ex -Judge to take on Abhishek Banerjee in Lok Sabha polls?

As per sources, the former Judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay is likely to be roped in Lok Sabha elections against Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency.

BUREAUCRACY

Appointment of new Member EC in a week or two?

Appointment of the new Member of the Election Commission of India is expected to be made in a week or two.

Last Secretary level changes likely soon ?

The last Secretary level reshuffle in the Government of India is expected to take place before March 15.

Who will be new Chairman of AAI?

Who will be new Chairman of the Airports Authority of India if present Chairman is moved out as a Secretary in the Government of India? For PM, this sector is said to be very important.

Anil Kumar Singh appointed Addl. SP, NIA

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Lucknow, Northern Railway (NR), has been selected for appointment on deputation to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a period of three years. He is a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer.

No empanelment as Secretary from Manipur

No IAS officer of 1993 batch from Manipur has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India.

No empanelment as DG from Assam-Meghalaya cadre

No empanelment of 1992 batch IPS officer has been made for holding Director General or Director General equivalent posts from Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Hari Mohan Gupta in race for MD, DFCCIL

Hari Mohan Gupta, Director (Infrastructure), DFCCIL, appears to be eligible for the post of Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL).

Naresh Kumar appointed Ambassador to Mauritania

Naresh Kumar (YOA:2006), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Shailendra Singh appointed PED (W&D), Railway Board

Shailendra Singh, Principal Executive Director (PED), Mechanical Engineering (EnHM & Proj), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of PED (Workshop & Development), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

S Krishnamoorthy appointed PFA, Southern Railway

S Krishnamoorthy, who is presently working as Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA & CAO) (Construction) in Southern Railway has been appointed as Principal Financial Advisor (PFA) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Ms Jain appointed PFA, Northern Railway

Ms Manjusha Jain, who is presently working as Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA & CAO) (Traffic & Capex Management) in Northern Railway (NR), has been appointed as Principal Financial Advisor (PFA) in the Railway itself. She will also hold the additional charge of FA & CAO (Traffic & Capex Management). She is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

KS Asla appointed PFA, RCF

Kanwaljit Singh Asla, who is presently working as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) (AR) in Northern Railway (NR), has been transferred to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and posted as Principal Financial Advisor (PFA) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

KT Beicho appointed FA & CAO, NFR

Upon returning from deputation to Mizoram Government, KT Beicho has been appointed as Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA & CAO) (Construction) in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

SK Paswan appointed PCME, ECR

Suresh Kumar Paswan, who is presently working as Chief Workshop Engineer (CWE) in Southern Railway (SR), has been transferred to East Central Railway (ECR) and posted as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME). He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineer (IRSME) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)