Babus, mantris & buzz: PM’s annoyance may cost dearly to KCR?

PM’s annoyance may cost dearly to KCR?

The way Telangana CM KCR ignored PM Narendra Modi during his state visit may cost him dearly. ED is again expected to call K Kavitha, minister and daughter of KCR, CM, Telangana in PMLA soon.

Sidhu to campaign for Congress in Karnataka

Navjot Singh Sidhu had a fruitful meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge. Now he is all set to hold rallies of the Congress party in several districts of the poll bound Karnataka.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Jaiswal continue as CBI Chief?

After PM Narendra Modi’s praise of the CBI during the Silver Jubilee Celebrations, guessing game has started about the new CBI chief next month. By the body language of the PM, people say the present CBI Director SK Jaiswal may be given an extension. Absence of Home Minister Amit Shah, however, gives another signal.

Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava conferred with honorary Ph.D

Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava (retired IAS), former Indore Collector & Commissioner, Public Relations Department in Madhya Pradesh and presently Group Editor & Country Head of 'whispersinthecorridros.com', has been conferred upon with the honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) by the Malwanchal University recently.

Krishna Gopal Agarwal selected as Director (Fin), RITES Ltd

Krishna Gopal Agarwal, GM, RITES, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), RITES Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 10, 2024. Five persons were interviewed for the same.

Indians predominate in World Bank

The World Bank has turned to be an Indian Bank with the Indians holding top level posts in the Bank. Ajay Banga is President, while Anshula Kant enjoys the role of Chief Financial Officer. Besides, Indermit Gill is serving as Chief Economist; Lakshmi Shyam Sunder as Chief Risk Officer and Parameshwaran Iyer renders service as Executive Director in the Bank.

Post of (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Western Command to fall vacant in June

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding in Chief, (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Western Command will retire in June.

Chhattisgarh DGP unlikely to get extension

Informed sources said that Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja is unlikely to get extension in June. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

Will Rajasthan have its own DRI?

The Rajasthan govt is going to set up its own Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). As per sources, the new Directorate will have more than 100 officials and it is said that it will work on the lines ED. If this happens, then the Raj govt could also target opposition leaders in the state.

Interviews for Director (Tech), NCL on Apr 11

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Technical), NCL, on April 11.

Interviews for Chairman, SAIL, on Apr 12

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), on April 12.

PESB yet to advertise vacancy of CMD, SJVN Ltd

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is yet to advertise the post of Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN Limited, as a vacancy is arising on February 29, 2024 with the expiring term of present incumbent Nand Lal Sharma.

Rajneesh Narain in race for CMD, NCL

Rajneesh Narain, Director (Finance), NCL, appears to be a Board level candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Northern Coalfields Limited (WCL).

PESB yet to hold interviews for CMD, HCL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is yet to hold interviews for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL). A vacancy of this post is arising from the expiring term of present incumbent Arun Kumar Shukla on August 1, 2023.

Ashwani Lohani’s contribution

The singular contribution of Ashwani Lohani to the cause of national heritage was recently being discussed. He started with bringing railway heritage centre stage, then setting a GUINNESS for reviving and running on the main line, Fairy Queen the oldest working steam locomotive in the world and singlehandedly filing two successful nominations for the encryption of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and Mahabodhi Temple Bodhgaya as UNESCO World Heritage sites, besides many other unique interventions in the field of heritage and culture.

Five IAS officers get new postings in Himachal Pradesh

Five IAS officers have been assigned new postings in Himachal Pradesh. Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission, HP, while Ms Kritika Kulhari was shifted as Director, HP Institute of Public Administration, Shimla and Manmohan Sharma is now Deputy Commissioner, Solan, District Solan. Besides, Duni Chand Rana is posted as Director-cum-Ex-Officio-Special Secretary, Revenue-Disaster Management with additional charge of MD, HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation and Project Director, HP Horticulture Development Society, Shimla and Apporv Devgan was shifted as Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, District Chamba.

