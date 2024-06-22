Babus, mantris & buzz: PM visit to decide future of J&K Assembly polls

All eyes on Budget

The first Full budget of the NDA 0.3 govt will be presented in July. It is said that the government could raise the IT exemption limit but employees are hoping that the Government of India may announce its decision about the possibility of the 8th pay commission.

PM visit to decide future of J&K Assembly polls

As per information PM held security meeting in Srinagar and reviewed the situation.

BUREAUCRACY

Extension orders of Tapan Deka as Director, IB in a day or two?

Tapan Deka, Director, IB is likely to get one year extension. His file has reportedly been moved. Orders are expected in a couple of days. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

NMC likely to get Chairman

The National Medical Commission (NMC), under the ministry of health and family welfare, is likely to get a regular Chairman, which has been lying vacant for the last few months. As per information, now the new minister has taken over and the process will start soon.

AP Chief Secretary to get six months extension ?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad is reportedly getting six months extension in service beginning July 1. He is 1988 batch IAS officer.

Manoj Jain takes over as CMD, BEL

Manoj Jain has taken over the charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). He was Director (R&D) since September 26, 2022, and was also assigned with the additional charge of Director (Bangalore Complex) from August 1, 2023.

Dr Dhiraj Kankaria appointed as Secretary, PCI

Dr Dhiraj Kankaria has been appointed new Secretary, Press Council of India (PCI). The post had been lying vacant for the last few weeks. Dr Kankaria, who belongs to Indian Information Service (IIS), was working as ADG, Press Information Bureau (PIB) HQ.

Subodh Singh likely to go

Subodh Singh, DG, NTA may be changed . He is a 1997 batch Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer.

Ms Girija Subramanian is CMD New India Assurance Company Ltd

Ms Girija Subramanian, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited has been appointed as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, the New India Assurance Company Limited.

Shailesh Pathak moves on from FICCI

IShailesh Pathak has put in his papers as Secretary General FICCI. He is an IAS officer MP-CG 1990 who resigned in 2007 to re-join the private sector. He has worked as CEO, L&T IDPL as well as with ICICI group and IDFC. He will keep focusing on Infrastructure, Cities, Public Policy & Governance, and Finance, including global pension funds investing into Indian assets.

IAS officer attached as Asstt Secretary at DGFT HQ

Anup Garg, a 2022 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, has been attached as Assistant Secretary at the DGFT HQ till July 12 this year.

Seven fraud cases detected?

If sources are to be believed in the UGC-Net examination, only seven cases related to fraud have reportedly been detected so far and most of them are being trapped into politics.

Mrs K Lakshmi quits IRS-IT

Mrs K Lakshmi, Addl CIT, Bengaluru, has resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Four officers of 2008 batch empanelled from Assam-Meghalaya cadre

Four 2008 batch IAS officers of Assam-Meghalaya cadre have been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. They are: Vinod Seshan, Ram Singh, Pooja Pandey, Joram Beda.

Shinde Deepak Arjun re-appointed as PS to Nitin Gadkari

Shinde Deepak Arjun has been re-appointed as Private Secretary to Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways. He is a 2012 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

B Vijay Datta appointed as PS to Manohar Lal

B Vijay Datta has been appointed as Private Secretary to Manohar Lal, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs at Deputy Secretary level. He is a 2011 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Raman Kumar appointed as PS to Giriraj Singh

Raman Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Giriraj Singh, Minister for Textiles. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Bihar.

Rasaal Dwivedi appointed as PS to Hardeep Singh Puri

Rasaal Dwivedi has been appointed as Private Secretary to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. He is a 2011 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Ravi Jha is PS to Piyush Goel

Ravi Jha is presently working as PS to Union Minister Commerce and Industries Piyush Goel. After Anuj Gupta his OSD is yet to be appointed.

Srinagar declared Red Zone area

In view of the PM Modi's visit, the Srinagar area has been declared as Red Zone and no Drone, including security forces will fly in that area.

UP CS had a meeting in PMO!

D S Mishra, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, last week met with a senior officer in PMO. What transpired between the two?

Manoj Garg gets Addl charge of VC RLDA

Manoj Garg, member (projects), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Vice Chairman, RLDA. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Naveen Mahajan is new CEO, Rajasthan

Naveen Mahajan has been appointed as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Rajasthan. He is a 1997 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Ministry of Education takes action on MHA input?

After receiving the MHA input, the Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC - Net examination. Maximum students of leaked Centres were unsuccessful. Maximum students of Patna and Godhra centres have not qualified the UGC - Net exam. According to information, paper leakage was reported from these two centres.

Abhijit Roy posted at Production Dept, ECL, Hq

Abhijit Roy has been transferred and posted at Production Department, ECL, Hq. Prior to this posting, he was posted at CMD Secretariat, ECL Hq.

VC Reddy posted as Karnataka LSA

Viswa Chaitanya Reddy P has been transferred and posted as Karnataka LSA. Prior to this, he was serving at Tamil Nadu LSA. He is a STS of ITS Group ‘A’ grade officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)