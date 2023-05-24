Babus, mantris & buzz: PM to start meeting with editors and senior media persons?

PM to start meeting with editors and senior media persons?

Insiders say that in view of the 2024 elections PM Narendra Modi is going to start meeting with the editors and senior media persons across the country to discuss state of affairs and ground realities. The interaction is likely to start in a month or two.

BUREAUCRACY

Kaun Banega ED? (2)

Will there be ‘CDS’ like post over CBI, ED, DRI, CEI & FIU?

Talks of the ‘CDS’ like post to overall control of the economic offences in the CBI, ED, DRI, CEI and FIU are also heard in the corridors of power these days. The Modi Government surprised the Defence services by creating the post of ‘CDS’.

Dr Madan Mohan Oberoi quits Indian Police Service

Dr Madan Mohan Oberoi has resigned from Indian Police Service (IPS) with effect from June 6, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre. He is likely to be absorbed in the Interpol.

Key posts in GoI to be at par with Secretary and not at par with Judiciary?

Now the GoI is believed to have put several posts including the constitutional with the Secretary level and not at par with the CJ of the High Court or a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Rupak Dutta is now Advisor Police Welfare in West Bengal

Former Director General & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka state and Ex Special Director CBI Rupak Dutta has joined as Advisor Police Welfare in West Bengal .He is former 1981 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Delhi CM won't get CS of his choice

Though the Delhi CM has asked for transfer of the present CS and forwarded a name of his choice to the LG, but sources said that the CM will not get the Chief Secretary of his choice.

Dr Goel is ACS to Karnataka CM

Dr Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Siddharamiah . He is 1986 batch IAS officer.

Officers are not ready to work under Delhi govt?

The relation between the AAP led Delhi Government and its officials are reportedly not cordial. Sources said that maximum officers of the Delhi government are reportedly not ready to work unless they are provided some shield.

Jitendra Atu Raisinghani quits IRS-IT

Jitendra Atu Raisinghani, JCIT, Mumbai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Satish Kumar Agarwal appointed as Independent External Monitor, BRKG Bank

Satish Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as Independent External Monitor (IEM) for Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank (BRKG Bank). He is a retired IRS officer.

K P Singh appointed IEM of NITTTR, Kolkata

Dr K P Singh, former IPS officer and DGP, Haryana, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Gliders India Ltd. and NITTTR, Kolkata.

G V Reddy appointed IEM of CCL & NHDC

Goddilla Viswanatha Reddy, former IFoS officer and ex-PCCF, Rajasthan, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of CCL & NHDC.

Retired Govt personnel to be engaged as Consultants in ISTM

Applications have been invited by June 2 from retired personnel from Central Government Services for engagement of Consultants (Course Manager) in Institute of Secretariat Training & Management (ISTM).

R Arjun is MD West Bengal Tourism Dev Corporation

R Arjun has been appointed as Managing Director, West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited, He is 2010 batch IAS officer.

Eight ITS officers confirmed

After the completion of probation period, 8 ITS officers of 2019 batch have been confirmed in JTS. They are- Rahul Jai, Akash Kumar Agrawal, Tushar Rastogi, Rakesh Goyal, Adepu Mounika, Laxami Kanta Nayak, Arjun Singh and Rahul Chouhan.

Sikkim IAS officers felicitated

On the occasion of 48th State Day of Sikkim, a few IAS officers and others were felicitated for their exceptional contribution. The prestigious Sikkim Sewa Samman Awards were presented to Ashwini Kumar Chand, Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, New Delhi, Smt. Ganga Pradhan, Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Tsewang Gyachho Bhutia, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department and Dr. DP Rai, Cardiologist, New STNM Hospital, Sochyagang.

NLC India’s net profit jumps 28% for 2022-23 year

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Ltd, has declared financial results Q4 of FY 2022-23. The key highlights of Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2023are as follows: Power Generation of 30.08 BU in FY 2022-23 against 29.20 BU in FY 2021-22, is the highest ever, witnessing a growth of 3 % . Power export has also touched an all time high of 26.81 BU in FY 2022-23 against 25.89 BU in FY 2021-22 , witnessing a growth of 3.55 % . NLCIL has also recorded an all Time Highest Ever Renewable Power Generation of 2,195 MU in FY 2022-23 against 2,184 MU in FY 2021-22. Revenue from operations have also recorded the highest atRs 16,165 Cr in FY 2022-23 against Rs 11,948 Cr in FY 2021-22, with an increase of 35 % over the previous year. The Net Profithas jumped 28 % in FY 2022-23 at Rs 1,426 Cr against Rs 1,116 Cr in FY 2021-22 while the collection efficiency stood at 90.19 % in FY 2022-23. The Capex during 2022-23 stands at Rs 3,308 Cr against MoU Target of Rs 2,920 Cr , achieving 113 % of the target. EBITDA of Q4 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,958 Cr against Rs 1,239 Cr in Q4 2021-22 , with an increase of 58 % .

IDES officer joins Southern Command, Pune

Consequent upon reversion from deputation, Saurav Roy has been posted as the Director, Southern Command, defence Estate, Pune. He is a 1994 batch IDES officer.

13 IDES officers transferred

The DGDE has transferred 13 IDES officers. Accordingly, Saurabh Sood has been posted at DE, West, Chandigarh, Vishal Vishnupant Mohite, will join as DEO, DE, Pune, K. Harshd nandkumar, DEO, Mumbai, Bhavanabai Meghnath Mahule transferred to DGDE hq, Khairnar Shailaish Vijayrao, DGDE hq, Rajendra Kumar Rawar, ADEO, Rajauri, Jatin Saxena, DEO, Lucknow, Kesar Singh, DEO, Chandigarh, Imam Hasan, DEO, Lucknow, Rajnesh Yadav, DEO, Allahabad, Rakesh Kumar, DEO, Delhi, DS Sirola, DGDE hq and Irfan Khan has been posted as DEO, Jaipur.

