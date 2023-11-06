Babus, mantris & buzz: PM Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

PM Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Ever heard PM Narendra Modi is visiting any state to address public meetings eight times in thirteen days. One is surprised to hear the news that PM Narendra Modi is going to address eight public meetings in the next thirteen days in Madhya Pradesh. Any political significance? On the other hand Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has planned over 100 public rallies. While PM Modi avoids mentioning Ladli Laxmi scheme,CM Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan is highlighting only his Ladli Laxmi scheme in all public meetings.

Nitish Kumar enters in delicate phase of his future!

The party is keen on consolidating this cast's vote bank for repeating 2019's Glory. Nitish – longest serving CM in Bihar – has entered the most delicate phase of his future? JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar has completed 17 years and around 60 days in the office and thus, has become the longest serving Chief Minister in the state. His duration in the office now exceeds the record previously held by Krishna Sinha, the first CM of the state in the post-Independence phase. However, the political analysts say that he has entered in the most delicately poised phase for his future. He is said to be in the cramped space of a sidelined INDIA alliance partner. Only recently, while speaking at Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, he talked about having lifelong friendly relations with BJP leaders. This has triggered a lot of speculation in the political circle.

BUREAUCRACY

IAS probationers of 2023 batch allocated cadres

The candidates allocated to Indian Administrative Service on the basis of Civil Services Examination 2022 (Batch 2023) have been allocated cadres.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth to head Southern Western Command

GOC Delhi Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth is moving to Southern Western Command in place of Gen BS Raju, who has retired from the services.

Ms Gaur promoted DG in PIB

Ms Pragya Paliwal Gaur has been promoted to DG grade and will continue in PIB, Delhi. She is an IIS officer.

Pravin Madhukar Pawar inducted as Joint Director, CBI

Pravin Madhukar Pawar has been inducted as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2003 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Krishna Kumar Dwivedi returns to parent cadre

Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Tenure of Manoj Pandey as Joint Secretary, Corporate Affairs extended

The central deputation tenure of Manoj Pandey working as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has been extended for a period of one year beyond October 20, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IRS-IT officer.

Jagdish Parwani returns to parent cadre

Jagdish Parwani, Director in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds with effect from November 20, 2023. He is a 1988 batch IDSE officer.

V Veeraraghavan quits Indian Revenue Service

V Veeraraghavan, JCIT, Bengaluru, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

