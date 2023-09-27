Babus, mantris & buzz: PM did not mention any leaders name in MP

PM did not mention any leaders name in MP !

Every word of PM in any meeting is significant. In largest BJP public meeting of Modi in Bhopal on Monday all the top BJP leaders of the state including Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan, State President V D Sharma Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia and P S Kulaste were present on the dias but the PM did not mention anybody’s name but only said “Manch par maujad sabhi netagan”.

Meeting between RSS Chief and UP CM

RSS Chief Mohant Bhagwat and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a closed door meeting in Lucknow last Friday. Any significance?

BUREAUCRACY

Empanelment of 1992 batch IPS officers by this year end?

Empanelment of 1992 batch IPS officers to the rank of DG in the Government is expected to take place by this year end.

Tenure of Amit Khare as Advisor to Prime Minister extended

The tenure of Amit Khare as Advisor to Prime Minister in the rank of Secretary has been extended for a period, co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister. He is a 1985 batch retired IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Tenure of Dr Rajesh Gokhale as Secretary, Biotechnology extended

The tenure of Dr Rajesh S Gokhale as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology has been extended for a period of two years with effect from November 1, 2023.

Central deputation tenure of Ashish Srivastava extended

The central deputation tenure of Ashish Srivastava working as Adviser, Inter State Council Secretariat, MHA, has been extended for a period up to October 3, 2025. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Ujjawal Kumar appointed as OSD to Dr Subhash Sarkar

Ujjawal Kumar has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Dr Subhas Sarkar, MoS for Education.

Manobendra Ghoshal selected as CMD, MSTC Ltd

Manobendra Ghoshal, ED, RITES Limited, has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, MSTC LTD at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on September 25, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Tenure of RBI Dy Governor extended

The GoI has re-appointed Dy Governor of RBI Rajeshwar Rao for one year beginning October 9.

Harsh Nath Mishra in race for CMD, CCL

Harsh Nath Mishra, Director (Personnel), Central Coalfields Limited, appears to be an eligible candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from Haryana

No officer of 1998 batch from Haryana cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary and Additional Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

2 GSTAT benches to be set up in WB, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar islands

The Finance Ministry has notified the setting up of two Good Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches in West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar islands together.

IDES officer accommodated till April 30 next year

Mrs Sonam Yangdol, Addl. DG in DG DE is transferred and posted as Director, Western Command Chandigarh. However, one SAG level post of Director is suppressed from Western Command Chandigarh and considered to be operated from DGDE till 30.04.2024 against which Mrs Sonam Yangdol is accommodated as Addl. DG in DGDE, Delhi Cantt.

Free Trade talk yet to mature

The free trade talk between India and the UK is yet to mature. It is said that the British political leadership is not serious about the agreement.

Mohammed Quaiser Khalid appointed as ADGP, Protection of Civil Rights

Mohammed Quaiser Khalid has been appointed as ADGP, Protection of Civil Rights after promotion to this grade in Maharashtra. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

