Babus, mantris & buzz: Over two dozen Independent candidates to win in Karnataka?

Over two dozen Independent candidates to win in Karnataka?

In this election, corruption is going to be a big issue in Karnataka. Observers believe that this time about 25 Independent candidates are also likely to be elected.

Son of Nripendra Mishra is now MLC in UP

Former Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi and presently Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra's son Saket Misra has been nominated as Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

BUREAUCRACY

Sanjay Mishra to continue as ED !

In the midst of media rumours it is widely believed that in view of his services, dedication and hard work present ED Sanjay Mishra is going to continue.

Post of Head of the Andaman and Nicobar Command to go to Navy ?

The post of head of Andaman and Nicobar Command is likely to go to Navy. Infact, this post is rotational.

Rameshkumar L Sadhu quits IRS-IT

Rameshkumar L Sadhu, JCIT, Ahmadabad, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Vasudevan and Manoranjan Mishra to be elevated in RBI this year

Manoranjan Mishra and Vasudevan are reportedly being elevated to the post of ED this year in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

One dozen candidates short-listed for CMD CIL?

About one dozen candidates are believed to have been short-listed for the post of CMD Coal India Ltd. Dates of interview are yet to be fixed.

Three officers short-listed for Member (Proj), NHAI

Three officers are reported to have been short-listed for the post of Member (Projects) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Saravanan yet to get orders for CMD, NFL

Saravanan U, CMD, MFL, is yet to get orders for the appointment as Chairman & Managing Director, National Fertilizers Ltd( NFL). The post has already been lying for a long time.

PSBs transfer Rs 35,012 cr unclaimed wealth to RBI

The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that deposits to the tune of Rs 35,012 crore lying unclaimed with public sector banks (PSBs) have been transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as of February 2023. In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that unclaimed deposits belonged to 10.24 crore accounts, which have not been operated for 10 years or more.

3 former IAS officers in Bihar appointed Members of BPSC

Three former IAS officers in Bihar: Nawal Kishor, Sarb Narayan Yadav and Yashaspati Mishra have been appointed Members of Bihar Public Service Commission.

RBI allocates portfolio to SC Murmu

SC Murmu, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, has been assigned the portfolio of the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment).

RBI allocates three portfolios to Vivek Deep

Vivek Deep, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, has been assigned the portfolios of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the Department of Information Technology and the Right to Information Act (Alternate Appellate Authority).

Now Vehicle Tracking Device

The govt is working to develop the vehicle d testing device The DoT has sought stakeholder inputs before preparing a draft.

IRS officer posted as Recovery Officer.

Hemanrh Kumar PH has been posted as Recovery Officer in DRT-!, Bangalore, under the department of financial services, on deputation for a period of 4 years. He is a 2020 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

IPS officers get new responsibilities in UP

IPS officers have been reshuffled and assigned new responsibilities in UP. Accordingly, Shivhari Meena has been posted as SP, Prison Administration and Reform Services, while Subhash Chandra Shakya is appointed as SP, Prison Administration and Reform Services and Rajesh Kumar Shrivastava is now Commandant, 42nd Battalion, PAC, Prayagraj. Similarly, Gaurav Banshwal was shifted as SP, VIP Security, Headquarters, Lucknow. Besides, 3 IPS officers have been handed over additional charges. Hemant Kutiyal, Himanshu Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Shrivastava all of them will also hold charge of Prison Administration and Reform Services in addition to their regular duties.

CORPORATE

Kapil Maheshwari appointed CEO, Welspun Enterprises

Kapil Maheshwari has been appointed as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Welspun Enterprises Limited.

Navin Jain re-appointed CMD, Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Navin Jain has been re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Inter Globe Finance Limited with effect from April 6, 2023.

Sumit Gupta re-appointed Ind. Director, Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Sumit Gupta has been re-appointed as Independent Director of Inter Globe Finance Limited with effect from May 9, 2023.

Vikas Goel re-appointed CMD, Megastar Foods Ltd

Vikas Goel has been re-appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Megastar Foods Limited.

Mudit Goyal re-appointed Whole-Time Director, Megastar Foods Ltd

Mudit Goyal has been re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of Megastar Foods Limited.

Vikas Gupta re-appointed Whole-Time Director, Megastar Foods Ltd

Vikas Gupta has been re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of Megastar Foods Limited.

Prabhat Kumar re-appointed Independent Director, Megastar Foods Ltd

Prabhat Kumar has been re-appointed as Independent Director of Megastar Foods Limited.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)