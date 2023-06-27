Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition unity- Signals are now there

Opposition unity- Signals are now there !

The opposition parties have sent message on June 25 of opposition unity. Except BJP and its allies, not a single opposition leader uttered a word against the Emergency, which was imposed on June 25, 1975 by the then PM Indira Gandhi. Even JP andolan leaders from Bihar- Nitish and Lalu- also kept quiet.

Is it true?

It is said that one Embassy has reportedly put a wrong map of India related to Kashmir. It is said that the Government has taken serious view and sought a detailed report. Action is awaited.

BUREAUCRACY

Postings of 2007 batch IAS officers soon in GoI

Postings of recently empanelled IAS officers to the rank of Joint Secretary in the Government of India are going to start soon.

Half a dozen 2006 batch IAS officers get posting in GoI

About Half a dozen 2006 batch empanelled IAS officers have already been given posting in the Government of India.

Interviews for Banks EDs to be held in July

As per information, interviews for about one dozen EDs will be held from July 3 and 6 this year. More than 70 candidates have reportedly been called for interviews. Those who have been called are presently GMs.

Overhauling of NHAI soon after PM's return from USA & Egypt?

The process of overhauling National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to get pace after the return of the Prime Minister from the USA & Egypt. As per sources, the NHAI is likely to undergo a metamorphosis after a barrage of complaints, financial irregularities and no proper manpower management.

Five vacancies of Members in CIC

There are about five vacancies of Member in the Central Information Commission. Out of the total only 7 members including the Chairman are functioning.

DG, IIMC term ends in July

Dr Sanjay Dwivedi, DG, IIMC, New Delhi, three years term is scheduled to expire on July 13 this year. The MIB has initiated the process to fill the post after his retirement.

IRS Shefali Juneja elected as First Vice-President, ICAO, UNO body

Shefali Juneja, has been elected the first Vice-President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialist UN body on aviation. Juneja is a 1992 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service.

Four 1992 batch IPS officers are now DGPs

At least in four States, 1992 batch IPS officers are posted as DGPs. The States are Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Rakesh Agrawal is now ADG Home Guards in Himachal Pradesh

On return from CBI Rakesh Agrawal has been appointed ADG Home Guards and Fire Services. He is 1994 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Satwant Atwal Trivedi gets additional charge of DGP, HP

Satwant Atwal Trivedi, an officer of Indian Police Service (IPS), 1996 batch, has been given the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh. Presently, she is holding the post of Additional Director General (ADG) Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The DGP Sanjay Kundu is on a month-long leave. Satwant Atwal Trivedi is the first woman IPS officer from Himachal Pradesh. She also has the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF).

No empanelment at IG level from Uttarakhand

No officer of 2004 batch from Uttarakhand cadre has been empanelled for holding Inspector General or Inspector General equivalent posts in Government of India.

Gajendra Narwane appointed Addl Professor, IGNFA, Dehradun

Gajendra Prakash Narwane has been appointed Additional Professor, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (CSS-MoEFCC). He is a 2008 batch IFoS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Card & Programme Section of CGHS HQ shifted to old premises

The Card & Programme section of CGHS Headquarters has been shifted from CGHS Bhawan, R K Puram Sector 13 to CGHS Dispensary Building,Sector-12, R K Puram, New Delhi where it was previously functioning. All necessary arrangements have been made and the new premise is fully functional for Card & Programme section.

Deputation tenure of Rajendra Garawad further extended

Deputation tenure of Rajendra R Garawad, Deputy Inspector General of Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Delhi, has been extended for a further period of one year with effect from April 22, 2023. He is a 2001 batch IFoS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)