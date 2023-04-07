Babus, mantris & buzz: Only living politician who respects relationships

Only living politician who respects relationship!

In a changing selfish world, people of all walks of life in a get- together in Delhi said that Kamal Nath is the only politician who respects relationship. He has large number of friends across the country and they include business magnets, politicians, journalists, etc.

Again “Hulchal” about Cabinet reshuffle

In the corridors of power, buzz is that this month, Modi Cabinet reshuffle cum expansion is going to take place.

BUREAUCRACY

Will a leading industrialist be now target of Enforcement Action?

Will a leading industrialist be target of enforcement action after PM address to CBI? Just to send a signal. Kuch to Hai jo Dhuan Udh raha hai! This is following exhortation by PM to CBI that no one is above law and following Supreme Court dismissal of plea by political parties, enforcement action is reportedly being contemplated.

Why delay in appointment of CBDT members?

Delay in the appointment of members CBDT is being discussed in the corridors of power. Is it because the name of the most high profile officer of 1987 batch does not feature in the list?

Paul given additional charge of DG, Coast Guard

Rakesh Paul has been given the additional charge of DG, Coast Guard. He is an ADG in the organisation.

Lt General Matthew is now Commandant ISC

Lt General JP Matthew has taken over charge of the Command Chief of the Integrated Service Centre ( ISC).

UP Singh is now Chairman of NTSB

Former Secretary, Textiles and Water Resources, in the Government of India, UP Singh, has been appointed Chairman of National Transport Safety Board (NTSB). He is a former 1985 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Ramkumar Natarajan appointed as CVO, MFL

Ramkumar Natarajan has been appointed as CVO, Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL), Chennai. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Aman Raj appointed as CVO, BCCL

Aman Raj has been appointed as CVO, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad. He is a 2008 batch IRSME officer.

Power Ministry to select candidate for Chairman, BBMB

The Ministry of Power will be selecting a candidate for the post of Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Ministry had sought applications for the same.

Keerthishri to join FIU

Keerthishri S has been appointed as Deputy Director in Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on deputation basis for a period of four years. He is a 2016 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

SBI transfers Rs 8,086 cr unclaimed wealth to RBI

The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that deposits to the tune of Rs 8,086 crore lying unclaimed with the State Bank of India (SBI) have been transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as of February 2023. The information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad in a written reply.

RBI allocates two portfolios to Dr OP Mall

Dr OP Mall, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India has been assigned the portfolios of the Financial Stability Unit and the Department of Statistics and Information Management.

RBI allocates portfolio to JK Dash

JK Dash, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, has been assigned the portfolio of the Department of Regulation (Conduct and Operations Division).



Maninder Singh is also Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal (pic)

Maninder Singh, ACS, Cooperation, Sports & Youth Welfare and Tourism Departments, is also posted as Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal, as additional charge. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Four IAS officers in HP assigned new responsibilities

Four IAS officers in Himachal Pradesh have been assigned new responsibilities. Hemraj Bairwa has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, while Shubh Karan Singh was posted as Special Secretary, Technical Education, with additional charge of f Director, Food, Civil Supplies and CA. Besides, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director-cum-Ex-Officio Special Secretary, Revenue Disaster Management, will also hold the charge of the post of Mission Director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla and Lalit Jain, Director, Environment, Science & Technology, will hold additional charge of Managing Director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shimla.

