Babus, mantris & buzz: Only four leaders matter in BJP

Only four leaders matter in BJP !

In political circles people say that only four leaders matter in BJP politics.

1 Narendra Modi

2 Amit Shah

3 Yogi Aditya Nath

4 Shivraj Singh Chauhan

What is the difference between old and young politician?

There was a discussion in a gathering where the topic was old politicians and the young breed of politicians. One interesting remark was “Old politicians are visionary but the new breed of young politicians are daily wager”.

BUREAUCRACY

ED in UPA and ED in NDA

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has become a household name. In this NDA Government people do not discuss about the CBI now ED is talked about everywhere. Incidentally, ED strength now is about 2,000 with 9 special directors and 36 joint directors . In May 2014, it was 680, with 5 special directors and 13 joint directors.

Strength of CBI same!

Contrary to the strength of ED in the NDA Government, Strength of the CBI continues to be the same.

Pradeep Kumar Jena is Chief Secretary, Odisha

Pradeep Kumar Jena has been appointed Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievances Department. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Jishnu Barua appointed Chairperson, CERC

Jishnu Barua has been appointed Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for a period of five years. He is a 1988 batch former IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. ACC has approved the proposal.

A S Rajan to retire tomorrow?

Director National Police Academy, Hyderabad, A S Rajan, is retiring on Feb 28. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Will Amit Garg be given charge of NPA?

Amit Garg is likely to be given charge of Director NPA, Hyderabad . A 1993 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre Garg who is ADG is number two in the NPA.

Justice AJ Desai appointed Acting CJ, Gujarat HC

Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, senior most puisne Judge of Gujarat High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from February 26, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Miss Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani.

Central deputation tenure of N Gandhi Kumar extended

The central deputation tenure of N Gandhi Kumar working as Director in the Department of Revenue has been extended for a period of one year beyond up to April 10, 2024. He is a 2005 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

No empanelment at ADG level from 6 cadres

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1994 batch from ten cadres has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Rajesh Kundan quits IRS-IT

Rajesh Kundan has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Naveen Kumar appointed as Under Secretary, CBDT

Naveen Kumar has been appointed as Under Secretary (FT&TR-III) in FT&TR Division of CBDT on deputation basis.

Anu Garg appointed Development Commissioner-cum-ACS in Odisha

Mrs Anu Garg is appointed as Development Commissioner-cum-ACS to Government and Secretary, Planning and Convergence Department in Odisha. She will remain in charge of ACS, Water Resources, in addition to her own duties. She is a 1991 batch IAS officer.

Only two EDs eligible for CMD, BHEL

Out of 14 existing Executive Directors, only two Executive Directors are eligible for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) falling vacant this year on November 1, 2023.

Tenure of Amitabh Kumar as DG Shipping ending in March

The central deputation tenure of Amitabh Kumar working as Director General (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coming to an end in March 2023. He is a 1987 batch IRS-IT officer.

No empanelment at DG level from Punjab

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Punjab has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

CORPORATE

Keshav Rathi appointed Addl. Director, Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Keshav Rathi has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of Shreeshay Engineers Limited.

Manish Pande appointed Addl. Director, Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Manish Pande has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of Shreeshay Engineers Limited.

Jignesh Thobhani appointed CFO, Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Jignesh Thobhani has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Shreeshay Engineers Limited.

Jayantilal Gala steps down as NE Director, Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Jayantilal Gala has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of Shreeshay Engineers Limited.

Adhia quits as NE Director, Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Harish Adhia has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of Shreeshay Engineers Limited.

MR Parikh steps down as Ind. Director, Rose Merc Ltd

Mayur Rajendrabhai Parikh has resigned from the position of Independent Director of Rose Merc Limited.

BR Malhotra steps down as NE Director, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

Babu Ram Malhotra has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Limited.

