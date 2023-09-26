Babus, mantris & buzz: One more ex-bureaucrat to join Modi Cabinet?

One more ex-bureaucrat to join Modi Cabinet?

It is believed that one more bureaucrat is being inducted in the Modi Cabinet very soon.

One Minister and his Secretary not in talking terms?

Buzz is that one powerful minister is not even in talking terms with his Secretary . Any guess ?

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new NTRO Chief?

Who will succeed Arun Sinha as the Chairman of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in October? In the corridors of power names of former R&AW Chief Samant Goel and former CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal are doing round.

No PESB selection schedule this week

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has no selection schedule this week.

Will Manoj Saunik be Chairman RERA in Maharashtra?

Insiders say that Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik will be new Chairman of the State RERA. Will he be RERA Chairman before his superannuation or after that?

Vijay Ranjan Singh likely to join CMD, SPMCIL this week

Vijay Ranjan Singh is expected to join as CMD, Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) under the Department of Economic Affairs for a period of five years this week. He is a 1996 batch IFoS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Search for successor to Ratna Sekhar Adika as CMD, BLC begins

The Government of India has advertised the vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited, falling vacant next year with the expiring term of present incumbent Ratna Sekhar Adika on July 1, 2024.

Major retirement of IAS officers in Punjab in Sept

The maximum IAS officers from Punjab are retiring in September, 2023. They are: Dr Indu Malhotra, Bhupinder Singh, Sanjay Popli, Madhavi Kataria, Mohd Ishafaq.

Cadre of Mansi transferred to Maharashtra

Inter cadre transfer of Ms Mansi from Punjab cadre to Maharashtra has been sanctioned on grounds of marriage to IAS Rahul Kumar Meena. She is a 2021 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

IRS officer appointed MD, Bihar State Textbook Corporation

Sunny Sinha has been posted as MD, Bihar State Textbook Corporation in Bihar on deputation. He is an IRS officer.

S K Mishra is now head Special Economic Zone in Mumbai

A 1995 batch IRS officer S K Mishra has been given charge of the Special Economic Zone Mumbai. Earlier DG SCI Shyam Jagannatahn was the Head.

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from Gujarat

No officer of 1998 batch from Gujarat cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary and Additional Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

ITS officer to join SAI

Abhishek Singh Chauhan, will join the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as Director on deputation basis for a period of three years. He is an ITS officer.

Before leak, the Audit report was placed in the House?

The Audit report related to Highways, which created hungama, was already placed in the parliament in the Monsoon session. Now the question is - who took interest to create a 'Bakhera'?

2 GSTAT benches to be set up in Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

The Finance Ministry has notified the setting up of two GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches in Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu together.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)