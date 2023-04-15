Babus, mantris & buzz: One IAS and one IPS in BJP list

One IAS and one IPS in BJP list

The BJP has fielded former 1987 batch IAS officer BH Anil Kumar and Dr Bhaskar Rao former 1990 batch IPS officer in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha elections.

Tribals, SC and OBC forms Morcha in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, a new political outfit is going to challenge the BJP and the Congress in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha elections. Now, the Bhim Sena, JAYAS, Gondwana Gantantra Party and OBC Mahasabha have formed a front against the Congress and the BJP.

BUREAUCRACY

Arun Sinha is now Chairman NTRO

Finally, Arun Sinha has been appointed Chairman of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). Till now, 1984 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer Arun Sinha was Acting Chairman of NTRO.

Cadre of Vaibhav Choudhary transferred to Punjab

Inter cadre transfer of Vaibhav Choudhary from Bihar cadre to Punjab cadre has been approved on marriage grounds. He is a 2020 batch IPS officer.

Services of Keshav Kumar requisitioned by Assam Government

Assam Government has requisitioned services of Keshav Kumar DG Vigilance and former CBI official for helping them in the Forensic investigation of the 'Human Sacrifice case' and the recent 'Rhino poaching case'. Camping in Guwahati.

Fight between Centre and West Bengal over MGNREGA funds soars

The West Bengal Government has announced to launch a campaign in which people will write more than one crore letters to the Prime Minister as a mark of protest against withholding MGNREGA fund share to the State. Notably, the Centre is believed to have withheld the funds after the State government appointed a very junior officer as Secretary to the Rural Development and accused the State government of not adhering to MGNREGA rules.

ITS officer's VR accepted

The DoT has accepted the voluntary retirement of B Murugunatham, Director, Security-II at Kerala LSA with effect from May 2, 2923. He is an ITS officer.

File of Justice Srivastava is still lying with LG Delhi

File of the retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva for the appointment of chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is still lying with the LG. His name has been approved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Interviews for CMD, BEML on Apr 18

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Limited, on April 18.

NHIDCL's finance wing facing shortage of officers

National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, NHIDCL, is facing a shortage of officers in the finance wing. The organisation wants eight Dy Managers, 15 Asstt Mangers and 4 Junior Managers.

Jai Prakash Dwividi only Board level contender for CMD, WCL

Jai Prakash Dwivedi, Director (Technical), WCL, appears to be a lone Board level candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

RM Bhadang in race for CMD, KRCL

RM Bhadang, Director (Finance), KRCL, appears to be a contender for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

Central deputation tenure of Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey extended

The central deputation tenure of Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey working as Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, has been extended for a period of two years beyond April 12, 2023. He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Divakar Jayant promoted to Senior Administrative Grade

Divakar Jayant has been promoted to Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) Chief General Manager in Indian Naval Armament Service.

Rakesh Kumar Sahay appointed as Director (Fin), BCCL

Rakesh Kumar Sahay, Chief Manager (Finance), BCCL, has been appointed as Director (Finance), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post.

M Venkatachalam appointed as Director (Power), NPCIL

M Venkatachalam, ED, NPCIL, has been appointed as Director (Power), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

