Babus, mantris & buzz: One bureaucrat may find place in Cabinet expansion

One bureaucrat may find place in Cabinet expansion?

Insiders believe that one more bureaucrat may find a place during the next expansion of the Modi cabinet.

Priyanka to campaign in Karnataka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to campaign vigorously in Karnataka. Political observers believe that Congress is winning in Karnataka.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Member CBDT?

All guess work is going on in the IRS circles. Three names of 1987 batch IRS (IT) officers Rajat Bansal , Praveer Kumar and Geetha Ravichandran are believed to have been sent to the PMO. Now two members are to be appointed.

Anand Kumar to be new DGP of UP?

Grapevine has it that Anand Kumar is being appointed new DGP of Uttar Pradesh in March after the retirement of D S Chauhan. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer.

DA of Central staff could increase by 3%

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the Central staff could increase by 3% to 41% from its present 38% if the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for December 2022 stays the same i.e. 132.5 as it was in November 2022. The Labour Ministry will release the AICPI numbers on January 31, which is used to calculate the DA of central staff.

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed DG, DGCA

Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, in the rank of Additional Secretary to the GoI. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

AS Bhatia appointed AS, Department of Commerce

Amardeep Singh Bhatia has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Alok appointed Additional Secretary, NDMA

Alok has been appointed Additional Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Satinder Pal Singh appointed AS, MoHUA

Satinder Pal Singh has been appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) by temporarily downgrading a vacant post of Special Secretary in the Ministry. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of HP cadre.

Central Deputation of Ashutosh Jindal extended

Central deputation tenure of Ashutosh Jindal, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, has been extended for a period of one year beyond February 16, 2023 i.e. up to February 16, 2024.

PM attends DGs conference two days

PM Modi this time attended the DGs.IGs of Police conference two days. The second day, Sunday Modi distributed Police Medals for Distinguished Services. He suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies. Modi also discussed strengthening of the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials. The Prime Minister emphasised on enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices. . The three day conference was inaugurated by home minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Sangeeta Sharma to retire this month

Sangeeta Sharma, Member (Administration and Vigilance) in the CBIC is retiring by this month end. She is a 1986 batch IRS(C&CE) officer.

Who will be new Member (Admn), NHAI?

Who will be new Member (Administration), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to manage the manpower of the infrastructure building organization which is being funded second highest after railways?

Ghanshyam Sharma only contender for CMD, MECL

Ghanshyam Sharma, Director (Finance), MECL, appears to be the only contender at Board level for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL).

Air India promoting international flights?

It is said that the new Air India is only promoting international flights instead of the domestic flights –reason profit?

Vacancy of CMD, MDSL this month; no advertisement so far

The Government of India is yet to advertise a vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL). A vacancy of this post is arising on January 31, 2023 with the ending of tenure of present incumbent Vice Admiral Narayan.

DoPT advertises vacancy for Central Vigilance Commissioner

The DoPT has invited applications by 22 February for the post of Central Vigilance Commissioner in Central Vigilance Commission for appointment for a period of four years from officers who have been or are in All India Service or any civil service of the Union or in a civil post under the Union.

Major reshuffle of 15 IPS officers in Punjab

In a major reshuffle, as many as 15 IPS officers have been shifted in Punjab. Accordingly, B L Meena has been appointed IGP (Intelligence) Mohali, while S Boopathi was made DIGP, Administration, Chandigarh and Narinder Bhargav will take over as DIG, NRI, Ludhiana. Similarly, Naveen Singla has been posted as DIG Intelligence, SAS Nagar; Kuldeep Singh as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar; Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, Muktsar, has been given additional charge of Assistant Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force (Faridkot range); Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, SSP, Tarn Taran will hold additional charge of AIG, AGTF (Border range); Harmandeep Singh Hans was appointed as AIG, Counter Intelligence, Mohali; Saumya Mishra as Joint CP City Ludhiana; Ajay Gandhi as SP, Investigation, Bathinda; Shubham Agarwal as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana; Maninder Singh as SP, Headquarters, Tarn Taran; Mohd Sarfaraz as SP City, Patiala; Jyoti Yadav as SP, Headquarters, Mansa and Randhir Kumar gets the charge of SP, Investigation, Ferozepur.

Rajiv Jain appointed Member, Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum

Rajiv Jain has been appointed Member of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum For BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. Rajiv Jain is a Graduate in Civil Engineering and has done Post Graduate Diploma in HR Management. His parent Department was Airports Authority of India (AAI) where he worked in various capacities in the field of Civil Engineering and held various assignments at Delhi and Mumbai Airports. He has vast exposure of more than 36 years of working in various disciplines of Civil Engineering at Airports. He has also worked as Joint General Manager Engineering in Consultancy and Coordination Division of AAI and has the Administrative exposure of working as Private Secretary to Union Minister of State for Shipping at the level of Director. He also worked as Private Secretary to Chairpersons of Standing Committee, Lok Sabha, New Delhi for six years, where he dealt with many consumer related issues. He travelled extensively with the Parliamentary Standing Committee and also had the exposure of dealing with issues involving public interest consumer issues relating to Ministry of Petroleum, Food civil supplies, Information and Technology, Water Resources, Home, etc.

CORPORATE

DG Gandhi appointed Addl. Director, Kothari Products Ltd

Deepak Gambhirdas Gandhi has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of Kothari Products Limited.



Dr Hattangdi appointed Ind. Director, Pix Transmissions Ltd

Dr. Abhilasha Hattangdi has been appointed as Independent Woman Director of Pix Transmissions Limited.



Rahul Goyat steps down as Ind. Director, Syschem (India) Ltd

Rahul Goyat has resigned from the post of Independent Director of Syschem (India) Limited.



Mrs Sidhu quits as Ind. Director, Syschem (India) Ltd

Mrs. Jasvir kaur Daljeet Singh Sidhu has resigned from the post of Independent Director of Syschem (India) Limited.



Munagekar quits as Ind. Director, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

Abhay Munagekar has resigned from the post of Independent Director of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Limited.



Ms Singh bows out as Ind. Director, DCB Bank Ltd

Ms. Rupa Devi Singh has ceased to be an Independent Director of

DCB Bank Limited on the completion of her tenure.

