Babus, mantris & buzz: Om Birla breaks record?

YSRCP has palatial party offices in all district HQ?

Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP has party offices in almost all district HQs in Andhra Pradesh. As per sources maximum buildings were constructed illegally on encroached land. It is said that the present Naidu led NDA government has decided to erase all such illegal office buildings.

Om Birla breaks record?

It is on record that except Balram Jakhar, no one has been repeated as Speaker Lok Sabha. Most of the Speakers had either lost elections or denied the Lok Sabha tickets. But Birla was given ticket and won also from Kota.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Delhi Police Commissioner move to CISF?

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora is likely to move as DG CISF in July. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. Name of Special DG BSF Yogesh Khurania who is 1990 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre is also in circulation for the post.

Supreme Court Collegium to meet this month ?

Supreme Court Collegium is expected to meet this month to select two Judges for the Apex Court.

T V S N Prasad empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts

T V S N Prasad has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

Anurag Agarwal empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts

Anurag Agarwal has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Anant Kumar Singh gets additional charge of CVO, GAIL

Anant Kumar Singh, CVO, IOCL, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Delhi for a period of six months. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Four officers of 2008 batch empanelled from Karnataka cadre

Four 2008 batch IAS officers of Karnataka have been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. They are: Khushboo G Chowdhary, Dipti Aditya Kanade, Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh and Deepa Cholan.

Ashish Kumar returns to parent cadre

Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre with imposition of extended 'cooling off'. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Tenure of Ms Jyoti Yadav as Director, Commerce extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Jyoti Yadav, Director in the Department of Commerce, has been extended upto June 13, 2026. She is a 2009 batch IAS officer of UD cadre.

Ratan Kumar Khatwani joins as Joint Director (FA), SFIO

Ratan Kumar Khatwani has taken over the charge as Joint Director (Forensic Audit), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on deputation. He is an ICoAS officer.

Eight IAS officers in Karnataka get new postings

Eight IAS officers in Karnataka have been shifted and given new postings. Yeshwanth V Gurukar has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagara District, while Dr Harish Kumar will join as Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and hold concurrent charge of CEO, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, Bengaluru. Similarly, Mrs Archana M S is posted as Director, Security and Vigilance, BMTC, Bengaluru; Dr Avinash Menon Rajendran as Special Commissioner Administration, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff as Deputy Secretary, Budget & Resources, Finance; Varnit Negi as MD, Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation; Mrs Mona Roat as CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Chamarajanagar District and Anand Prakash Meena will take over as CEO, Zila Panchayat, Kodagu District.

Dr Amita Prasad shifted to KSAT Principal Bench

Dr Amita Prasad, Administrative Member, Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT), has been shifted from KSAT Belagavi Bench to KSAT Principal Bench, Bengaluru.

