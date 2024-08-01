Babus, mantris & buzz: Now two IAS and one IPS are Governors?

Will another IAS officer be Governor of Manipur?

A senior IAS officer well-acquainted with the Manipur problem is likely to be appointed new Governor of Manipur. Presently Manipur has been kept vacant with in-charge Governor. This appointment is likely in a month or two.

Now two IAS and one IPS are Governors?

After the appointment of K Kailasanathan as Lt Governor Puducherry, the number of IAS officers rose to two. A 1979 batch IAS officer, Dr C V Ananda Bose is already Governor of West Bengal. The 1976 batch IPS officer, R N Ravi is already Governor of Tamil Nadu.

BUREAUCRACY

Mrs Preeti Sudan appointed as Chairperson, UPSC

Mrs Preeti Sudan, Member UPSC, has been appointed as Chairperson, Union Public Service Commission. Mrs Sudan, who belongs to a 1983 batch IAS officer of AP cadre, served as Union Health Secretary during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Anish Dayal Singh is also DG, CISF

Anish Dayal Singh, DG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been assigned an additional charge of DG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

Railway Board Chairperson Ms Sinha appointed Administrative Member, CAT

Ms Jaya Verma Sinha, IRTS, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, has been appointed as Administrative Member in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

IPS officer suspended in Odiaha

The Odisha Government has suspended 2007 batch IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao for alleged grave misconduct.

Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill appointed Judicial Member, CAT

Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill, Former Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court, has been appointed as Judicial Member in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Sisir Kumar Ratho appointed Administrative Member, CAT

Sisir Kumar Ratho, Chairperson, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Odisha, has been appointed as Administrative Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), for a period of four years. He is a 1987 batch IFoS officer of Odisha cadre.

V Rama Mathew appointed Administrative Member, CAT

V Rama Mathew, Former Member, CBIC, has been appointed as Administrative Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), for a period of four years. He is a 1988 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Satish Jha selected as CMD, Eastern Coalfields Ltd

Satish Jha, Director (Technical), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Eastern Coalfields Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on July 30, 2024. As many as 10 persons were interviewed for the same.

Bishwajit Kumar Singh returns to parent cadre

Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 1989 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Harsh Dikshit appointed as PS to J P Nadda

Harsh Dikshit has been appointed as Private Secretary to Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers. He is a 2013 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Rohit Kumar Singh appointed as Member, NCDRC

Rohit Kumar Singh, former Secretary, Consumer Affairs, has been appointed as Member in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

